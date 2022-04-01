A University of Oklahoma alumnus has created a platform dedicated to protecting sensitive information, and after fundraising $100 million through a tech investment firm, the company’s founder looks to lead the way in payment protection and data security as e-commerce becomes increasingly popular.
Alex Pezold is the CEO and cofounder of TokenEx, an enterprise-class security platform. It uses tokenization, which replaces sensitive data elements with non-sensitive substitutes called tokens that contain no discernible meaning, to protect digital information.
Norman-based computer expert Dave Moore said tokenization refers to credentials that prove someone is who they say they are.
One of the more common processes using tokens is two-factor authentication, which requires additional login credentials beyond a simple username and password to get account access. Users are told they’ll receive a code of numbers and letters, sometimes through an email, which is used to grant entry into a site or application.
Development of TokenEX
TokenEx was born after Pezold realized tokenization could simplify the compliance process for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, a set of compliance standards designed to ensure companies that accept, process, store and submit credit card information maintain a secure environment.
Pezold and cofounder Jerald Dawkins were former qualified security assessors — essentially auditors who validate business compliance with the standard.
As tokenization replaces raw cardholder data with a nonsensitive token, Pezol said it allows usable placeholders for that data to be stored safely and compliantly within a businesses’ internal systems without interrupting important processes.
“That’s what TokenEx originally set out to do,” Pezold said. “In short, it makes compliance easier and more affordable.”
Since he founded the company on this premise in 2010, Pezold said he and Dawkins have discovered numerous other benefits to using a third-party cloud tokenization provider.
Pezold said tokenization has emerged as a superior means of data protection to encryption.
Encryption scrambles sensitive data and can only be decrypted by using an encryption key. Tokenization cannot be reversed with a key. Pezold said the tokens generated by tokenization are undecipherable and can’t be returned to their original form when exposed.
“In the event of a breach, Pezold said tokens would not be at risk to reveal the original data, whereas encrypted data could be reverse through a key or brute force,” Pezold said.
Hackers are known to steal databases of information that sometimes contain credit card numbers in order to sell it on the dark web. Pezold said stealing data that’s tokenized means it was rendered non-sensitive and the information is safe.
Tokenization preserves certain portions of the original data, such as the first six and last four digits of a credit card, to maintain its utility for business processes without introducing unnecessary risk.
According to Digital Commerce 360, COVID-19 has contributed an extra $218 billion to e-commerce’s bottom line. Pezold said the pandemic and the rise in card-not-present transactions has resulted in increased business demand for their solution.
The total number of records exposed to bad actors in 2021 surpassed 40 billion — a 78% increase over 2020, according to a study by cybersecurity company Tenable.
“With the rise in data breaches, privacy regulations, and digital payment volumes, the need for our solution has increased exponentially,” Pezold said. “TokenEx is helping organizations safely and compliantly accept, store, and transmit sensitive data — reducing risk, streamlining operations and enabling its clients’ most critical business processes.”
Chris Henneman, Chief Revenue Officer of Nexio payment platform, said TokenEx has played an important role in their success providing transaction data and processing solutions.
“Our platform is designed to help businesses manage the chaos of payments, and thanks to TokenEx, we can provide a secure and compliant infrastructure for processing sensitive payment data,” Henneman said in a release. “As a result, our clients can safely control their payment strategies to create better business outcomes.”
Continued growth, refinement of TokenEx
TokenEx announced last week it raised $100 million in Series B funding from private equity firm K1 Investment Management.
Pezold and TokenEx will use the money from the capital market company to further invest in the product, customer service, account management teams and scaling global operations.
Ultimately, Pezold anticipates the funding will help to advance the company mission to secure the world’s most sensitive data and protect the future of payments.
Businesses interested in the platform can visit tokenex.com to request a demo. As the product is technical in nature, Pezold said he recommends prospects join an intro call to learn how they can help operations before giving access to the test environment.