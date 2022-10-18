Oklahoma voters will elect one of two political newcomers attorney general in the Nov. 8 general election.
The attorney general acts as the state’s chief law enforcement officer and legal advisor. They represent the state in civil and criminal proceedings, issue legal opinions and oversee how state funds are allocated.
Like the governor and lieutenant governor, the attorney general is limited to two four-year terms in office. Tulsa native Gentner Drummond defeated current attorney general John O’Connor in the June Republican primary election.
Under O’Connor, the state has filed petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. O’Connor successfully sought to resume capital punishment, with the state ending its nearly seven-year execution moratorium last October.
Compiled through publicly accessible materials, here’s a brief breakdown of the candidates and issues they’re running on:
The Candidates:
Republican Gentner Drummond, a former F-15 fighter pilot, attorney, rancher and businessman from Tulsa.
Libertarian Lynda Steele, former Oklahoma National Guard service member from Warr Acres.
No Democrat filed to run for the position.
What They’re Running On:
On his campaign website, Drummond states he will prioritize “fighting against federal overreach” and clearing a backlog of rape kits. In a June debate, he said the state should aim to cooperate with Native American tribes on issues like criminal jurisdiction.
Criminal justice reform and defending the state’s medical marijuana industry are among Steele’s top priorities. She opposes the state’s recently implemented restrictions on abortion care.
