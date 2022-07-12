Democratic Cornbread and Beans will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 15 at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave. The public is invited to visit with our special guest Emily Virgin at a reception in her honor.
Emily Virgin is retiring as Minority Leader of the state House of Representatives. She was first elected in 2010 and represents the 44th District, which includes Norman. Many people in Norman want to show their appreciation for the wonderful job she has done for the people in Oklahoma.
Emily Virgin is not ready to retire. She is term-limited in November, but she has taken steps to move forward to keep helping people. On June 1, she started a part-time position as policy counsel for Human Rights for Kids.
She has served on the Board of Directors for several years, and now will be the first employee to join the staff, aside from Executive Director James Dodd.
HRFK engages in strategic litigation and advocates for policy changes at the state and national level regarding how children are treated in the criminal justice system, involving everything from arrest and interrogation to sentencing and post-conviction relief, parole and restoration of rights.
Virgin said the work is one of the issues she has become most passionate about during her time in the Legislature. She said it feels pretty perfect that she is going to spend part of her post-legislative career getting to do this work.
She invited everyone to visit the website humanrightsforkids.org to learn about the HRFK mission and how you can help.