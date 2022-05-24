Democratic Cornbread and Beans will meet at at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 27 at the Well, 210 James Garner Ave. Visitors may bring a sack lunch.
At noon, Jared Deck and Kate Bierman, candidates for House District 44, will take center stage to discuss their qualifications and reasons they want to assume the HD seat being vacated by term-limited Emily Virgin.
Kate grew up in a small town sustained by tourism. She received a unique perspective of seeing her parents run a small business and being exposed to people from all walks of life. After receiving a degree in Political Science, she made Norman her home. She became involved in local organizations in the community she loved and wanted to give back. She worked for a public affairs firm for years running issue management campaigns and has also run several small businesses in core Norman.
Kate has run the local disc golf club, volunteered at Norman's animal shelter and local rescues and served on the Citizen Animal Shelter Oversight Committee to help guide the construction and operation of Norman's shelter. Through those experiences, Kate built relationships with residents who felt underrepresented and heard of other needs going unmet in Norman.
In 2017, Kate ran for City Council and served two terms where she crafted policy impacting the daily lives of her neighbors and fought for Norman while raising a family and running three businesses. She fought for a better deal for Norman in negotiations with utility companies, stood her ground when special interests in the TIF asked the city for $120M in corporate handouts, led the fight against Unite Norman and helped pass balanced budgets. Kate has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running on day one and will be a fierce champion that Norman deserves.
While earning his BA in Music at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Jared Deck worked at a factory to pay the bills and pursue his passion for music. However, his story took another turn when he, along with 275 co-workers, learned their jobs would be sent to overseas facilities. On that day in 2007, he realized that the systematic issues we face are very personal to those affected.
Therefore, for 15 years, Jared has done grassroots organizing and political advocacy work necessary to bring progressive ideas back to relevance in Oklahoma. Jared helped lead the charge to pass Medicaid expansion, has worked over 60 ballot initiatives, bond issues and campaigns and directed one of the largest voter engagement initiatives in Oklahoma history.
Today, Jared is an active member of the community working to make a difference. He currently serves on boards of Moore Norman Technology Center, Variety Care Health Center and ACLU of Oklahoma. He is a member of 375-703 American Federation of Musicians and the Sooner Rotary Satellite Club.
Jared and his partner Jacy, who is on staff at the University of Oklahoma, have been married 11 years; they have two children, Rachel and Jude.