Democratic Cornbread and Beans will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at The Well. The public is invited.
Our special guest will be Joy Hofmeister, Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor.
Hofmeister is an educator and politician who was sworn in as Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2015 and 2019. Hofmeister directed the creation of "Oklahoma Edge," a plan to ensure individual learners receive equity in public education. In October 2021, she switched to the Democratic party, becoming the only Democrat statewide elected official in Oklahoma.
Hofmeister upgraded academic standards and brought phonics and cursive writing back to the classroom, and developed an effort to help students in computer science. During her term in office, she has initiated plans that have raised the ratings of Oklahoma schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.