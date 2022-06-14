Democratic Cornbread and Beans will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave.
Speakers will be Mo Vaughn and J.D. Krohmer, who are seeking the Democratic nomination for Cleveland County Commissioner for District 3. The runoff will be June 28.
For greater transparency in the commission, Vaughn would like to restore the eight-member budget board, eliminated in 2021. Working with the excise board, budget board members would approve the budget before the commission takes a vote. Vaughn assures that she too will question costs and spending in the budget.
She believes in oversight that allows the public has time to discuss the budget.
"I'm running for District 3 to make sure people of every ability and aspiration have their voices heard at the local political level. No one should be left out," she said.
She wants to rebuild trust in public servants. She would like a fund started for economic development so companies can offer better paying jobs in the county.
Krohmer has worked in road construction and has relevant experience running heavy equipment. He worked in construction with a building technology firm and has supervised a warehouse with more than a half-billion-dollar inventory. He said he could maintain most barn equipment and can fix or build a road himself. He said many people say roads need more lights at some intersections.
There have been problems in District 3 barn, and three or more employees have been terminated, one for alleged theft and two for no confidence in their work. Krohmer will work to improve relations at the barn, and has promised to communicate with residents for their input.
He said he wants the sheriff's department to help protect children at school, as some communities do not have funds to provide protection.
He said bringing back a budget board is a priority. He told of the string of projects that are passed with a 2-to-1 vote, and said the budget board will allow for greater transparency.