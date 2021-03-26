OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Legislative Democrats released a joint statement on Friday after the Oklahoma State School Board spontaneously voted Thursday to move millions of dollars from traditional public schools to charter schools.
The statement is attributed to State Reps. Andy Fugate, Melissa Provenzano, Trish Ranson, Jacob Rosecrants and John Waldron and Sen. Mary Boren.
"Yesterday, four unelected people, the governor’s handpicked appointees, chose to rewrite Oklahoma’s laws. Against the advice of counsel, they willfully chose to overstep their authority. This clear violation of the constitutional separation of powers should be and will be challenged in the courts.
"It is the responsibility of the duly elected representatives of the Oklahoma Legislature to determine how state funds are applied to schools. The law says how those funds are distributed, not unelected members of the state school board.
"It is abundantly clear why the governor chose to replace former board member, Kurt Bollenbach, with Trent Smith. The governor’s latest handpicked replacement to the board instigated yesterday’s unconstitutional action.
"Once again the governor has shown both his lack of understanding and his complete lack of respect for the rule of law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.