House Democrats have called upon Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to form a bipartisan committee to investigate impeachment charges for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.
The announcement, which came out Tuesday morning, follows a tumultuous series of actions and statements from Walters.
House Democratic Minority Leader Cindy Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said the committee would investigate whether Walters’ actions merited articles of impeachment.
“Allocating funds for public education should be free of corruption or political gain. There is already evidence of Walters’ corruption through misspent federal dollars along with discrepancies in his campaign finances. Paired with his toxic rhetoric that is impacting the safety of our schools, we believe it is more than enough to, at the very least, investigate him,” Munson said.
Walters, as the Secretary of Education, had been put in charge of pandemic funds for education the state auditor has suggested were mismanaged. After his election to state superintendent, Walters sought to alter the accreditation status for Tulsa Public Schools. Most recently, Walters is the subject of an investigation into campaign finance irregularities.
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said Walters has violated his duties as an elected official in his position, and he has created grounds that could justify articles of impeachment.
“If you look up the statutory definition of what it would take to impeach an elected official here in Oklahoma, you’ll see that willful neglect of duty and incompetency are on that list,” Rosecrants said.
“From Supt. Walter’s mishandling of the federal GEER funds – which is being investigated by the FBI and the Oklahoma AG’s office – to his incompetency regarding competitive grants designed to support our public schools, his actions and inaction goes far beyond the threshold of impeachment,” he added.
Rosecrants clarified that Democrats are not calling for impeachment at this time.
“The fact remains that such a thing must come from the majority party, which in this case is the GOP,” he said.
“What House Democrats, including me, have called for today is a bipartisan investigative committee, so we can dig deeper to see in more detail just how incompetent and how negligent Supt. Walters has been in his time as State Superintendent of Public Instruction,” he added.
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said the state superintendent has failed the basic standard for anyone involved in public education, including the willingness to learn from his own mistakes.
“He has also displayed outright disregard for the well-being of tens of thousands of Oklahomans living with the consequences of his actions,” Deck said. “This call for Legislative inquiry is about accountability and personal responsibility for elected officials."
"It’s a basic first step toward stopping the State takeover of any locally-controlled school district in Oklahoma,” he said.
Deck said action was prompted after Tulsa Public Schools avoided losing its state accreditation following a months-long investigation initiated by Walters. The action would have allowed the state to take over the district’s operations.
“Last week, it was Tulsa; next week, it could be your small town school,” Deck said.
“Accusations leveled by Walters toward teachers from Felt to Haworth must be taken seriously and literally. Couple that with the multiple audits and investigations into his conduct in office, and the time is now for the Legislature to take investigative action,” he said.
Munson said the call-to-action stems from targeted attacks on local control of school districts, a consistent pattern of inflammatory language at public education teachers, as well as mismanagement of funds from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, supports the investigation and said she has received calls from constituents about Walters’ behavior.
“I’ve been listening to my east Norman neighbors and share their frustration with the direction of the State Department of Education. I also know I’m not the only representative hearing from constituents about the disruptive nature of State Superintendent Walters,” she said.
“This call is an opportunity, through the legislative process, to come together in a bipartisan and collaborative manner to investigate whether or not Walters is meeting the standards of the people who elected him,” she added.
Rosecrants said he has received feedback from parents who identify as Republicans who are asking for an investigation into Walters.
“We’ve received emails and phone calls from parents of all political stripes, from folks within our districts and beyond, to do something to stop the incompetence at the top of the State Department of Education and to stem the constant tide of misinformation spread by Supt. Ryan Walters, and this is yet another step to urge our colleagues across the aisle to listen to these parents and move to action,” he said.
The Transcript reached out to Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore by phone multiple times, but responses were not received before press time.
