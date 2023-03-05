Friday’s monthly meeting of the Cleveland County Democratic Party featured an update on the war in Ukraine from a former diplomat and adjunct instructor of international studies at the University of Oklahoma.
Robert Andrew joined the Foreign Service in 2002 where he was assigned to tour Russia, Mexico, Costa Rica and Sweden. A former U.S. Army officer, he fought in the First Gulf War in 1991 and Iraq and Kuwait with the second armored Cavalry Regiment, earning the Army Commendation Medal with a “V” for valor
During Friday’s meeting at The Well, Andrew addressed the origins of the conflict in Ukraine and the reasons why Russia invaded the former Soviet nation.
Andrew said the reasons why Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine are complex, and one reason is because he doesn’t consider Ukraine a sovereign nation.
“History counts, no matter what analysts will tell you, Putin considers Ukraine part of its country. Many Russians feel this way as well,” he said. “President Putin would say that Ukraine is a made-up country and really is part Eastern European and part Russian.”
Andrew said geography has a lot to do with why Russia is so aggressively trying to annex Ukraine. Ukraine is a part of the Great North European Plain, which connects Moscow with Western Europe. According to Andrew, now having mountains between Russia and Western Europe makes it vulnerable, which is why the Soviet Union annexed Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic States, and other European nations.
“To move armies, obstacles are going to be a problem,” he said. “The biggest problems are going to be mountain chains and rivers.”
Andrew explained that when there are no mountains, a buffer zone is needed. “They see the loss of this buffer zone as a threat to them.”
In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, which was a part of Ukraine. Andrew said the action was intentional because as a requisite, states can’t join NATO if they have territorial disputes with Russia.
“They hate NATO. They can’t stand the fact that NATO still exists, even after the Cold War,” he said. “What was the original standing goal of NATO? To contain Russia expansionism.”
By creating a crisis, Russia prevented Ukraine from joining the organization that would help it, the speaker said.
Andrew said pipelines are another reason why Russia wants to take over Ukraine. He said during the Cold War, The U.S.S.R. invested in pipelines that connected it with Western Europe, and until recently, Russian gas flowed through those pipelines.
“These pipelines that go through Ukraine to the west. One of their hard incomes are rich Europeans paying for gasoline with Euros,” he said. “These pipelines go through Ukraine to get to the west.”
By controlling these pipelines, he said, Russia will gain economically.
Another reason Andrew gives for Putin invading Ukraine is because he wants to become a global empire.”
“They feel like Rodney Dangerfield that they don’t get no respect. They want to be respected and feared, just like the Soviet Union was,” he said. “By absorbing and controlling Ukraine, he thinks it will truly make Russia an empire.”
The event brought together locals, including Wallace Collins, a former representative of House District 45, who said it is important for people to familiarize themselves with events in Ukraine.
“That is important for our national security and for the world. If we don’t fight them over there, we are going to fight them over here,” Collins said. “I think that’s exactly what the U.S. and European allies are going to do. If they don’t contain Russia over there, we’ll be fighting them over here.”
B. Don Steveson, former chair of the Cleveland County Democratic Party, supports efforts to fund Ukrainian operations.
“We can’t turn our backs on those people. Russia is going to keep being aggressive,” Steveson said. “I took orders when I was in the Army. That was our purpose, to stop aggression. Those people need our help.”
