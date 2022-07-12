The annual board meeting of the Denver Cemetery Association will be from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Norman Central Library in the Pioneer Room. For more information, call Mike Montgomery at 405-364-2429.
Denver Cemetery Association board meets next Tuesday
Patricia J Urell, age 81, Norman, Oklahoma, passed away on July 6, 2022. In the care of Moore Funeral and Cremation. Wake Tuesday July 19, 2022, 6pm St. Thomas More. Mass Wednesday July 20, 2022, 10am, St. Thomas More.