One school was locked down Tuesday while two deputies chased a teenager suspected of stealing an iPad from the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
The touchscreen tablet was reported stolen about 1:45 p.m. Deputies Jake Hartzog and David Madden located the suspect in Andrews Park and a foot pursuit ensued.
The chase ended near Johnson Street and Julia Avenue, where the 16-year-old male was found hiding in a vehicle behind a residence, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“After taking the juvenile into custody, deputies confiscated a loaded firearm, along with several other stolen items,” the office reported. “During the pursuit, one school was placed on lockdown, but fortunately no one was injured.”
Wilson Elementary was the school placed on lockdown, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Anyone who lives in the area and has had property stolen in the past 24 hours is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 405-701-8888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.