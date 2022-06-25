There isn’t much city councilors can do from the dais about abortion, but some in Norman still feel strongly enough to speak up in an official capacity.
The United States Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that granted constitutional abortion protections for half a century, in a 6-3 decision Friday morning. The reversal allows states to ban abortion outright if their lawmakers choose.
With the reversal, roughly half of states are set to ban abortion, either entirely or with few exceptions. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill in the 2022 Legislative session banning all abortions in Oklahoma through civil lawsuits. Just days earlier, he signed a bill that makes abortion a felony except for in medical emergencies.
Beyond passing an ordinance to make Norman an abortion or anti-abortion sanctuary, there isn’t much Norman city councilors can do, at least legislatively, to allow or prevent abortion access inside the city. Abortion law is primarily decided at the state and federal levels.
Despite this reality, three city councilors and one councilor-elect spoke frankly on their official Facebook pages about the Friday ruling. While they didn’t all agree with the decision, each said they believed the issue was important enough to speak up about.
Ward 1 councilor Brandi Studley and Ward 4 councilor-elect Helen Grant participated in a demonstration Friday afternoon outside the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Rally organizers said District Attorney Greg Mashburn did not comment or respond to reporters about five conflicting abortion laws signed in 2021 and 2022 that create confusion over when and how doctors can perform abortions and how the state will enforce the law.
In a Facebook post to their official Ward 4 page, Grant called out men who have not asked them how to help women in light of Roe.
“If you are a man or male identifying (sic) person who wants to have a hot take and let the women in your life pile on your post while offering zilch in return in the way of promoting the efforts of Femmes, I see you and I will not forget,” Grant said.
When asked at the demonstration why they have been outspoken as a public official, Grant said women in Oklahoma will feel the impact on the incarceration rate. Oklahoma already has one of the top incarceration rates for women in the world.
“We will feel the effects of that, whether we have any say in it or not,” Grant said.
Studley invited people to the protest on her city councilor Facebook page Friday, with the quote, “I WILL NOT BE TOLD WHAT’S BEST FOR MY UTERUS BY MEN WHO CAN’T EVEN IDENTIFY THE CLITORIS.”
In her post, Studley said anti-abortion advocates shouldn’t act like they care about children when they don’t do anything about gun laws “that are killing these same kids you claim to care so much about.”
“I want women of all ages to know I stand in solidarity,” she said in a written statement, adding it’s “one of those instances” where it’s important to stand up for your beliefs.
Studley’s and Grant’s beliefs contrast Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who praised the decision on their pages. Starting in July, Lynn and Tortorello will be two of three conservative councilors on the nine-member dais since mayor-elect Larry Heikkila was elected April 5.
Lynn called Friday “a beautiful day in America.”
“It is the most monumental and joyous decision in my lifetime,” Lynn said in a written statement. “Praise Jesus.”
In a post on his official page, Tortorello said Roe has “poisoned” courts, culture and laws in the U.S.
In a separate post, Tortorello said there are “no longer federal protections for those who wish to kill their babies.”
“While the authoritarian Left will burn, loot and injure more innocent people following this decision, their violence will pale in comparison to the human lives this decision will save,” he said. “It is now left up to the individual states to determine abortion laws, so the fight is still not over.”
When asked why he spoke in an official capacity about the Friday decision, Tortorello said he will always support and defend his convictions. He also said Oklahomans should be interested in the legislative process, and that the decision reflects a government represented by its citizens.
“This is the way our constitutional system works,” he said in a written statement. “Let the states decide on how to proceed. It is the American Way.”