A developer whose request to build homes in Norman was denied by the City Council has filed a lawsuit claiming millions in damages, court records show.
The council in October denied Shaz Investments owner Jalal Farzaneh's rezoning request to build 147 homes in the existing Eagle Cliff housing addition after a nearby property owner and the addition's homeowner association protested at Planning Commission and council meetings.
The commission unanimously declined Farzaneh's requests, and the council later declined in a 7-2 vote with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting to approve. City staff repeatedly reported to both the commission and council that the developer met all the city's ordinances and codes.
No councilor who voted against the development listed a specific city ordinance or code failure in Shaz's proposal.
Farzaneh’s attorney Sean Rieger told the council his client’s request qualified for an amendment of the 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan to place the property from the Future Urban Service area to the Current Urban Service area.
Reiger promised to seek millions in damages, including punitive damages.
“My clients are residents of Norman for over 40 years. They are very engaged and supportive of our Norman community, the City of Norman, and the University of Oklahoma,” Rieger said in a prepared statement. “And so, it is unfortunate that we have no choice but to bring the Courts into the matter. We anticipate the evidence proving extensive damages in the millions. We were hopeful that the City would rethink their unjustified condemnation of the land — property that the City itself has repeatedly master planned for single family housing since as far back as 1997.”
Rieger took aim at the city's 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan, which he said in the petition was too vague to withstand the tests of constitutional law. The plan, adopted in 2004, is a “statement of intent” to “guide for future land use and infrastructure decisions” based on anticipated growth, utility constraints and environmental factors, the city's document reads.
Its terms “are so vague, ambiguous and/or uncertain that it renders” the plan “unconstitutional.”
Rieger petitioned the court to grant an injunction to stop the council from denying his client's request and an order to overturn its decision.
The request is that the “Court enter an Order requiring the City to allow [Shaz] to proceed with developing the property in accordance with the applications as were filed with the City,” the petition reads.
Rieger also asked for an alternative order that the court enter judgement on behalf of his client for all applicable damages, “including but not limited to” lost value in the property, … lost revenues and profits that would have been gained.”
The petition also asks the court to repay his client for the installation of “all the prior public streets, utilities and infrastructure that were approved and accepted by the city to service these next sections of land in the property” it states.
“Defendant's City Council's denial of [Shaz] applications was arbitrary, capricious, irrational and unjustified by any rational interest of government,” the petition reads.
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska and Mayor Breea Clark said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
Protest
The development along Jenkins Avenue and 12th Avenue SE is near a floodplain — where a portion of the Potts Family Farm lies — and a floodway.
The Potts Family Farm owners hired an attorney and more than 50 letters of protest were filed with the City Clerk by the October 12 council meeting. Residents claimed the development's expansion would aggravate stormwater runoff woes.
Reiger stated the development would not be in either of those FEMA land-designated areas. His client also agreed to install two stormwater detention ponds on the property.
Residents claimed the developer had not met all of the city's requirements. Potts' attorney David Burget said during the council meeting that Shaz’s proposed development will cause “adverse effects” against the 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan.
Despite staff approval, Burget said Shaz had not proven his proposal met city engineering design criteria to “control all stormwater runoff, drainage and (soil) erosion.”
Homeowner association president David Rosendahl said much had changed in the area since the plan was adopted and since the FEMA floodplain map was adopted.