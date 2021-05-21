NORMAN — The City of Norman lost a lawsuit in district court Wednesday against a developer that claimed a zoning request to build an office complex was denied unfairly.
Fleske Holding Company LLC asked the Norman City Council to approve a Special Planned Unit Development in a Low Density Department Zone, which had been previously zoned for offices in 1984, a staff report from April 2018 shows.
After the request was denied, Fleske sued, claiming the city denied its request despite Fleske having met the same requirements and conditions other nearby offices had with approval from the City Council. The property is at 801 36th Ave. NW in an area with residential neighborhoods and businesses.
Fleske claimed that during the April 10, 2018, council meeting, a councilor said “just because you request it [zoning] doesn’t mean you get it,” and “you don’t have a right to get something zoned.”
District Judge Michael Tupper ruled Wednesday that a municipality does not possess “unlimited power” to use zoning laws to interfere with the “general rights of landowners.” He also noted the case was “arbitrary and capricious.”
While city staff recommended approval and the Planning Commission approved Fleske’s request 6-3, nearby neighbors raised concerns about increasing flooding, a staff report at the time reads. The city’s codes regulate impervious surfaces that do not absorb water, like parking lots.
The Greenbelt Commission cited its concerns that more concrete would add to stormwater runoff, but the proposed plat shows the impervious surface area fell below the maximum allowed by the city.
“A city’s denial of a zoning request cannot be based upon mere bad perceptions of proposed use or potential adverse effects on adjacent property,” Tupper’s ruling reads.
Fleske also argued in court documents that city staff members stated during their depositions in the lawsuit that the rezoning would not have a negative impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
The office building would be “less intense” and “less impactful” than an apartment building that could be built on the site based on current zoning regulations, Fleske previously argued in a court filing.
Attorneys for the city contend the council rejected the proposal because Fleske did not intend to meet the required 25-foot front setback required by Norman’s zoning regulations.
Instead, Fleske proposed a 9-foot front setback, which is substantially less than other commercial parcels that have front setbacks ranging from 25 to 75 feet.
In a court filing, Fleske argued councilors tried to find any reason possible to deny the rezoning request by asking City Attorney Kathryn Walker about the legal standards for rejecting the proposal.
Fleske’s court filing shows Walker told the council it would need a legitimate reason to deny the rezoning request.
According to Tupper’s ruling, Fleske will be allowed to proceed with plans for the property.
“Plaintiff shall be permitted to develop the property in accordance with its application,” the court record states.
Fleske’s attorney Sean Rieger said in a prepared statement that he looks forward to seeing his client’s right to develop the property implemented.
“We appreciate the court’s well-reasoned and careful consideration in this case after a three-day trial,” his statement reads. “We believe this corrects a glaring injustice in the arbitrary and baseless denial that the then-seated Norman City Council rendered against this property owner, despite a careful design approach and extensive recommendations of approval from the city’s professional planning and engineering staff. We are thankful for the court’s deliberation and we look forward to implementing the court-ordered zoning.”
The city hired David Box as its representation. Box declined to comment on the judge’s ruling or say whether his client intends to file an appeal. A request for the attorney fees the city has paid to date was not fulfilled at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.