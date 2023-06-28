The attorney for Shaz Investments told the City Council on Tuesday night to approve the developer’s request to rezone 140 lots to residential or face another lawsuit.
In October 2021, the council denied Shaz’s request to place the lots — part of the existing Eagle Cliff housing addition — into the current urban service area as codified in the 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan.
Shaz sued and won after city staff testified in court that the developer met all the requirements for the land use amendment. The city has not appealed the ruling nor reached a settlement, according to city officials.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council considered three additional actions not heard in 2021 to rezone the lots to residential, approve a preliminary platt, and a lift station agreement.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told The Transcript on Monday if the council denied the request, it would be back to court for another lawsuit.
Because the zoning request fell within the city’s masterplan and met required ordinances, Shaz attorney Sean Rieger urged them to approve it.
“For you to deny it would be beyond me,” he said.
Rieger then made the council a deal.
“I’m authorized to represent to you that if you approve this tonight, the lawsuit is over,” he said.
Ward 7 Council member Stephen T. Holman countered that he would not support it because of the concerns raised by residents in the housing addition and the Potts Family Farm, which hired an engineer that countered city staff’s findings that the proposal was sound.
Despite staff claims to the contrary, protestors claimed their experts demonstrated additional homes increase flooding in the Bishop Creek watershed.
Rieger countered at the time that nearly the entire city drains into Bishop Creek and that it is designated according to FEMA as a floodplain — a designation that had not changed from 1999 to 2013.
It had not changed because “FEMA considers all of the potential development in that basin of what’s to come … they didn’t change it. They knew what was coming,” Rieger said.
Holman said according to case law, the council has a right to listen to other experts and consider “ongoing adverse impacts” in its decisions.
“...the 2025 plan, which is 19 years old, must be a flexible document,” Holman said. “Environmental conditions have changed since 2004.”
Holman quoted the plan when he said, “changes shall not be contrary to the public interest.”
Rieger answered that all the concerns Holman raised where based on engineering design criteria, which sets the standards for developers to meet council approval — and which his client had met.
‘Ridiculous’
Rieger showed two support letters from competing developers, something he said he had never seen happen before on zoning cases he represented.
A letter from Jim Adair said the idea that the council’s 2021 decision “was completely unjustified.” Adair’s letter added it was “ridiculous” to believe that “normal drainage, at the historical runoffs into the river is flooding property that was reclaimed from the river is ... well ridiculous.”
Zach Roach, vice president of Ideal Homes, urged the council to approve in the interest of increasing demand for “affordable housing” as an opportunity “to do its part.”
Despite the unanimous vote by the Planning Commission in 2021 to deny Shaz’s request, then chair David Boeck submitted a letter which stated detention ponds added after the commission meeting abated his concerns entirely.
“The developer has listened and worked with the city to create more collection and detention locations,” Boeck’s letter read. “The project needs to move forward to provide the quality of housing the city needs and that there is a demand for.”
The council had not voted on the request at press time.
