Officials tasked with reimagining Norman’s future land use and economic development will meet with the community and local elected officials Monday and Tuesday.
The City Council approved a $150,000 contract with Strong Towns last year. The organization is conducting a two-year community action lab which has more recently included an online survey.
Cameron Brewer is chair of the Strong Towns Community Action Lab Leadership team and the city’s ad hoc committee.
“The upcoming, in-person meetings will brief the community on findings to date,” Brewer said. “The 2-year Community Action Lab seeks to work with city staff and community leaders to highlight issues with the city’s long-term sustainability of maintaining its infrastructure, exacerbated by the 1950s zoning code still in place, and to encourage community leaders to seek solutions for a more vibrant and prosperous long-term future for Norman.”
The lab coincides with the city’s plans to update its outdated Master Land Use and Transportation Plan, the guiding document for its zoning laws.
Strong Towns promotes a model of zoning and economic development that is reflective of an earlier time in American history, pre-World War II, its website indicates. Its proponents state that incremental public and private investment create more economically resilient communities rather than rapid growth.
Brewer said it’s a model that Norman isn’t following.
“Like many cities across the United States, over the last half century Norman has maintained a certain development and land use pattern, prompted and to this day regulated by a 1950s zoning code that encourages separation of uses and a car-driven culture,” Brewer said. “Strong Towns, as an organization, works to highlight how cities, prior to World War II, were developed in a more incremental and somewhat less regulated manner and to help cities find avenues to return to a traditional city building pattern.”
The discussions will be held Monday and Tuesday at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St., except two events that will be held at the library and a local restaurant, The Standard.
Strong Towns events will kick off with a leadership team briefing Monday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Following the briefing, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. a mayoral leadership meeting will be held. Invited attendees include the city council, department heads, the Planning Commission and Strong Towns leadership team members.
A public presentation and question and answer session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Norm Van Eeden Petersman, Strong Towns team member, will host a public meetup for those who are interested in the Strong Towns approach to community building from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at The Standard, 315 E. Gray St.
Tuesday, Strong Towns will meet with developers, business owners and the Norman Chamber of Commerce from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Social service providers will meet with Strong Towns from 10:30 to noon, followed by an Action Team debriefing from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the executive conference room.
Petersman will also speak Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Norman Public Library Central Branch, 103 W. Acres St. He will present the Strong Towns Curbside Chat, which introduces the Strong Towns approach.
