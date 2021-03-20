Sports announcer Matt Rowan’s recent use of a racist slur directed at the Norman High School girls basketball team during the Class 6A girls state quarterfinals has drawn criticism from many, including the diabetic community.
At the beginning of the Tigers’ game against Midwest City, Rowan cursed and used the n-word after seeing the team kneel during the National Anthem, adding that he hoped they lost. Shortly after the incident, he identified himself and issued a written apology. However, he said he suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and that his blood sugar was spiking during the game.
“While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking,” the apology states.
Melissa Keithley, 34, of Norman, who has been a Type 1 diabetic since she was 10 months old, said diabetes shouldn’t be used as an excuse for making racist comments.
“It’s obvious that diabetes doesn’t cause racism,” she said. “You have to have that fundamental belief to be saying that. It has to be in your vocab.”
Keithley, who owns Keithley Dynamics, graduated from Norman High in 2005, and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma in music and film in 2017. She said misunderstandings about diabetes are hard to deal with and Rowan didn’t help.
“I feel worse for the kids, of course,” she said, referencing the girls basketball team members.
Keithley said, personally, she has experienced emotional symptoms when her blood sugars are off, which can include removing her filter, experiencing physical pain, becoming irritable and cursing at inappropriate times.
“I have been feeling a little offended, but I didn’t know why. We’re always dealing with the world with this really complicated thing … and people just make jokes about it and use it as a punchline, and that’s not cool. and I think that definitely saying something like that can make it worse,” she said.
In a survey on The Transcript’s social media, several residents responded against Rowan’s apology.
“Trust me, the Type 1 community WORLDWIDE is outraged by this! I am a mother of a type 1 child and I’ve been seeing comments on all the pages,” Brittan Kirkham Alexander wrote on Facebook.
“The Type 1 community is not on this guy’s side,” Amanda Harmon wrote, and Jerome Davis replied with “he don’t have the Type 2 community either!”
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a nonprofit that funds Type 1 diabetes research, responded similarly.
“There are a lot of symptoms of high blood sugar, but racism is not one of them. JDRF is dedicated to supporting and uplifting our entire community and does not condone racism and bigotry in any form or fashion,” said Cynthia Rice, JDRF chief mission strategy office.
According to JDRF, symptoms of high blood sugar can include headaches, thirst, blurry vision, fatigue, rapid deep breathing and fruity breath odor.
The JDRF website, jdrf.org, classifies Type 1 diabetes as an autoimmune disease where the pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that allows the body to get energy from food. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. Signs include frequent urination, extreme thirst, dry mouth, fatigue and weakness, increased appetite, unexplained weight loss and slow-healing cuts. Meanwhile, Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body doesn’t use insulin properly, or insulin resistance.
There is no way to prevent Type 1 diabetes and there is currently no known cure, the site says. Signs of low blood sugars can include dizziness, sweating, shaking, poor coordination, hunger, nausea and irritability. Severe low blood sugar drops can lead to convulsions, coma or death, while prolonged high blood sugars can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis and other physical complications.
