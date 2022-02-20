An iconic Campus Corner hot dog spot has reopened under new ownership, and patrons can expect a lineup of favorites they’ve raved about since its grand opening nearly a decade ago.
Aptly decorated with paraphernalia of America’s pastime, Diamond Dawgs, 753 Asp Ave., returns to full operation after a sparse 2021. The Americana eatery serves hot dogs, corn dogs and margaritas in baseball helmets and has become a staple for many University of Oklahoma students and fans, especially on late nights.
Diamond Dawgs is back open under the ownership of Travis Case, who also owns Sidelines Bar & Grill and what was Sugers Norman, both Campus Corner establishments.
Diamond Dawgs’ previous owners, Kim and Brad Robertson, announced its closure prior to the University of Oklahoma’s 2021 football season. They said in May 2021 they were experiencing staffing issues.
The restaurant would open Saturdays when OU had a home game throughout last season.
Case said he was ready to step up to the plate and take on a new venture with his previous experience operating other restaurants in the area.
“In regards to staffing, vendors and market awareness, I feel very comfortable, and the location is great” Case said. “The brand is great, the market that the brand has within the community is great, and I felt like this was something special that should continue on.”
Case said knowing he would be able to put together a strong staff was a deciding factor in purchasing Diamond Dawgs.
“I have a great chef at Sideline, and he will oversee both places, and we have built a good work and life balance with our team,” Case said. “A lot of our employees are students, and we do a lot of things with them, whether it’s taking them to Thunder games, helping with resumes on LinkedIn. I think our reputation precedes the opportunity that allows students to make some extra money and helps us stay staffed up.”
Case said he doesn’t plan to change much. The current revised menu includes five special dogs the brand was built on.
“Obviously the Wonderboy is on there, and as we kind of get our feet wet we can expand [the menu], but the plan is not to change any of the historic things people are known to come there for, so our plan is just to operate it at its highest potential,” Case said.
For now, Diamond Dawgs will be open Thursday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. This allows for everyone involved to get up to speed and gain familiarity with operations, which Case describes as a “crawl, walk, then run” process.
Case hopes to eventually be able to open seven days a week and full hours of operation by the 2022 football season.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he is thrilled at the news of Diamond Dawgs’ return.
“They have a unique product and serve a really important constituency on Campus Corner,” Martin said. “I’m glad they’re going to be able to continue to operate after being in our community for around a decade, and hopefully they’ll be here for decades to come.”