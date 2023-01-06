When jewelry designer Elyse Bogart was not quite a teenager she heard The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” on Top 40 radio for the first time. After a jubilant spell of screaming and jumping up and down on her bed she called her best friend to share the joy. A few decades later the expert gold and silversmith based in Norman had a similar reaction to an initial hearing of Korean boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. They have a profound impact on Bogart’s creative process because she listens to music while creating bracelets, earrings and pendants.
“I didn’t know BTS existed, K-pop was not my thing because I like jazz, blues and rock n roll,” Bogart said. “But I saw BTS on television one night. They sang ‘Dynamite’ and I was blown away. I instantly became a teenage fangirl again for BTS.”
Since then Bogart started watching Korean TV dramas and is even studying the difficult to learn language on-line. It’s illustrative of how creative people keep their perspectives invigorated and artistic juices flowing from unlikely or unexpected sources. In addition to the distant Korean peninsula providing inspiration she’s finding it right in her own backyard.
“Nature has a massive influence on my art,” Bogart said. “It has the biggest impact now and has for several years. I have a beautiful backyard with a Japanese maple tree and lush greenery. I like working in the yard, mowing, planting, pruning and digging in the ground.”
Bogart’s series of brooches and neckpieces titled “My Backyard” includes a sterling silver and Brazilian lodelite piece that channels the flowers and pods growing outside her studio window. Another brooch is etched brass, repousséd sterling silver and copper with patina that suggests the plants and twigs she sees every day.
“Getting outside working makes these images just enter my brain as if by osmosis,” she said. “Almost all the jewelry I make now is nature-related. Not everything though, sometimes I steer off and go a different direction.”
Often those directions are influenced by her work as a jewelry making instructor at Norman’s Firehouse Art Center. Bogart is a student favorite. That may be because of her self-effacing attitude about the gold and silversmithing educational process.
“I’m still learning myself,” Bogart said. “I hope a day never comes when I say that I know everything there is to know or I can’t learn anything from anybody else. My students teach me, too. They teach me patience. They come up with some amazing ideas that I’ve never thought of.”
Bogart takes seriously the fact that she’s teaching others a hands-on art and craft that shouldn’t be lost.
“Mostly what I like about teaching is that I’m trying to pass on the traditions and techniques of handmade jewelry. I want to give my students an idea and comprehension of just what it actually requires to take raw materials and turn it into an object that’s all done by hand. My mission is to make people understand the cost of things, why they cost what they do and the effort it takes to make them.”
Some students think they can buy jewelry components, match them together and call themselves jewelers. Not in Bogart’s class.
“I have to disabuse them of that notion,” she said. “I like doing that and want to further the field. I’m part of a line a craft people and metal smiths that goes back many years and want to keep that going as much as I can.”
Many of Bogart’s studio creations feature stones referred to as semi-precious. Minerals including amethyst, onyx, tourmaline and quartz. They’re beautiful polished rocks that cost a fraction of what their precious cousins fetch.
“I will work with diamonds if someone brings me one from grandma’s ring and want something new made with it,” Bogart said. “I don’t go out of my way to work with diamonds because of the whole marketing thing which makes me sick. Diamonds are as common as gravel. There are so many more interesting stones out there. There’s a beautiful Holly Blue Agate that’s rare because the only mine they came from is shut down. Some mines are small, they collapse and they’re never dug out again. Carey Ranch Plume Agate which I like to work with, same thing. It’s much rarer than a glitzy diamond.”
Bogart is proud to have completed a thorough and meticulous project in 2022. She was married to the brilliant and prodigious painter George A. Bogart (1933-2005) who was a full Professor of Art at the University of Oklahoma actively from 1970 to 1997 and Professor Emeritus until his death. The project involved authoring a limited edition book titled, “George A, Bogart Complete Catalogue of Works 1956 to 2005.” It contains 825 images from the artist’s body of work.
“It was a labor of love,” Bogart said. “George died in 2005 and almost immediately I began cataloguing his work because he never did. My friend and artist Adrienne Day helped me an awful lot.”
This was a years-long endeavor which involved Polaroid and digital photography, handwritten ledgers and software-aided page making of every single image found in the late artist’s studio.
“I finished it in October and had it printed in book form for family and select friends, not public dissemination at the Transcript Press,” Bogart said.
Coincidentally a group of Professor Bogart’s former OU graduate students who called themselves the Gang of Five just had a reunion exhibition last fall at the School of Visual Arts’ Lightwell Gallery.
“They pooled their resources and created an OU student scholarship in George’s name,” Bogart said. “I’m thrilled about that.”
