Dimensions Academy is getting a fresh start.
After years spent operating out of state-owned spaces, Norman Public Schools’ alternative education program has relocated to a completely refurbished space that opens up further opportunities for the students it serves.
The district has spent the last few months rehabbing the new property at 819 N. Findlay Ave., where all Dimensions students can learn together under one roof. While Dimensions students will start school remotely next week and won’t learn in their new building just yet, NPS Board of Education and cabinet members got to tour the property Wednesday, taking in the classrooms and equipment, the library and kitchen space and an outdoor space that’s still in progress.
Each year, Dimensions serves more than 300 students, all from different backgrounds or situations. Some are dealing with the loss of a parent or have become parents themselves; some may experience anxiety that makes it difficult for them to attend a full day of school or go to one of NPS’ other school buildings; some didn’t have the chance to complete their high school education on a traditional timeline.
The program provides stability, support, engagement and planning for the future for students who apply or are referred to Dimensions, said NPS Director of Alternative Education Paul Tryggestad. While students aren’t in the building yet, Tryggestad and other administrators said the new space and all its amenities will be a reminder for students of their worth and abilities.
“(Teachers are) just ecstatic, just overwhelmed — just excited at the prospect of how valued students will feel,” Tryggestad said.
While the school was previously divided into Dimensions North and Dimensions South at its old campus, the new building houses kindergarten through eighth grade on the first floor and high school classrooms on the second. The new space is part of the 2019 bond package, which is currently funding construction and safety projects at multiple school sites.
The new building offers not only a fresh atmosphere with lots of windows and light (something the old buildings didn’t offer), but new opportunities for students. The space has bigger science and art spaces, a full commercial kitchen and a new feature that will give students the chance to learn key life skills, Tryggestad said.
On the second floor, a fully furnished room will mimic a real apartment space, offering a fully-outfitted kitchen, a washer and dryer, a unisex bathroom with a shower and multiple seating or lounge areas. The entire space was outfitted and funded by Eric and Nova Fleske of Norman real estate firm Fleske Holding, and will help teach students home and life tasks from doing laundry to using dining etiquette.
“They’ve never had anything this nice, and we’re going to tell them ‘you’re the crown jewel of the district, so we’re going to teach you how to take care of something nice and appreciate that, because you too can have that in your life,’” Assistant Director of Alternative Education Linda Mace told the board Wednesday as members toured the apartment.
When totally finished, the property will also feature a gym with a workout facility and locker room, a basketball court and a playground. Those facilities should be completed in December, Mace said.
Along with the new building, Dimensions has a new logo that came with a brand makeover.
With a new building and a new image, Tryggestad said he’s hopeful Dimensions can continue to create a different perception of its work and its students in the Norman community.
“Part of it’s leaving the old behind and embracing the new, and we have been working for years to change the perception of the community that that’s where the bad kids go, or people that are in trouble,” Tryggestad said. “I feel like the community is seeing Dimensions in a positive light, even when we were (in the old space), but I feel like this is going to take this to a whole new level of changing that perception — even just driving by on Findlay and seeing a building that was build in 2000 instead of 1927.”
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
