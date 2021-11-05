Permits for restaurants and bars to offer outdoor dining in on and off street parking areas could become permanent.
The council-led Business and Community Affairs Committee met Thursday night to discuss amending a temporary permit during the COVID-19 pandemic to become permanent. The permit expired in March 2021, but city staff said there was little interest from businesses at the time to keep it on the books.
Cities across the nation created ordinances to allow businesses to block off on-street parking spaces, parking lots and empty lots with concrete or plastic barriers to welcome outdoor customers to keep during the pandemic, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. In New York City, bars and restaurants required proof of vaccination for indoor dining, but all others were welcome to dine outdoors, she said.
Following the permit’s expiration, staff said based on feedback from businesses, it would not be worth the expense of barriers and outdoor furniture if the city merely intended to extend it rather than make it permanent. Staff also reported restaurants were still struggling to keep enough staff to run their eateries without adding more seating areas for employees to serve.
In her presentation, Walker shared ordinances in other Oklahoma cities like Edmond and tourism destinations in cities like Tampa Bay, Florida.
Common ordinance language focused on keeping customers out of busy streets, away from pedestrian access along sidewalks and ADA paths and placement of barriers that enhanced beautification as much as it provided clear boundaries for safety, the presentation showed.
Walker suggested more feedback from the business community’s unique districts would better inform a permanent ordinance to allow for the outdoor dining, known as “streeteries.”
“We want to make sure we involve the businesses in different areas to help spot barriers to participation,” she said. “What might work great for downtown might not work for Brookhaven Village. Each shopping area is going to have different considerations. Barrier requirements would be very different for a shopping center than what you would need on Main Street.”
Edmond’s ordinance made it a goal to attract walkable areas of leisure, Walker said.
“We aren’t just wanting to create additional eating space for restaurants. It’s an efficient use of urban space, attractive additions to streetscapes and inviting people to ‘sit and stay’ in public spaces, and I really like that,” Walker said.
The cost to provide barriers and outdoor seating was not defined in Walker’s presentation, but some estimates for modular barriers starts at $20,000, the city’s marketing coordinator Sarah Kaplan said.
“That’s a pretty big bit to take out for an individual business,” Kaplan said. “A handful of [businesses] were really interested in it.”
Ward 4 Lee Hall, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Ward 8 Matt Peacock, wanted to explore providing materials or lower cost kits to struggling businesses.
“But I know one business owner who estimated it would take a $5,000 investment… he already had some outdoor furniture, and that was a rough guess, but he felt like he could probably manage that,” Hall said. “I know one thing that Councilmember Peacock was interested in talking about was using, and has talked about at our retreat and other venues, was to use a very modest amount of [American Rescue Plan Act] money to offer a type of startup program.”
Walker said councilors should consider the concern that the loss of parking spaces would create a need to limit the number of spaces allowed to block.
“If we’re taking these spaces and the program really takes off — and you do a maximum of two or three spaces per restaurant or bar, or whatever — you start cutting into the parking that’s available,” she said.
Staff agreed to solicit more feedback from business owners before bringing the subject to a council study session.