Cooks can rip off their aprons and ditch the Thanksgiving drudgery this year, thanks to new government data.
It may be just about as cheap to dine out than to prepare Thanksgiving dinner at home in 2022, the new report indicates.
“The rising cost of commodities … more directly hit the grocery stores than they do restaurants,” said James Leewright, CEO of the state restaurant association. “Which means you can spend the same at a restaurant as you do at home without going through all the work.”
The government’s recent Consumer Price Index report reeled out this year’s inflationary surprise.
Inflation for “food at home” –- home meals made from grocery foods –- jumped a whopping 12.4 percent. But “food away from home” -- restaurant meals –- rose only 8.6 percent.
“It’s the first that I remember,” Leewright said of grocery stores’ sharply higher inflation compared with restaurant inflation.
Virtually all foods got pricier. Turkey prices flew up on increased production costs, growing demand and avian flu. Cranberries got smashed by drought and heat in the Northeast. A cold spring and hot summer temperatures torpedoed potatoes.
Early birds who bought canned cranberries and turkey several months ago likely saved some bucks for their homemade Thanksgiving feasts, said the Oklahoma Restaurant Association’s Leewright. But he said many people didn’t think ahead and missed out.
“If you’re just the normal consumer, at the very least, eating out is going to be about the same cost as if you ate at home,” Leewright said.
$904 turkey meal
Prepared at home, turkey for 10 with all the trimmings will cost about 20 percent more this year at about $64, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, or about $6.40 per person.
So, what if the cooks count their time as worth something?
Total costs might run about $199 up to around $904 if the cook got paid just $15 per hour for nine hours to two weeks of preparation (we’ve estimated 2 hours daily), as suggested in Southern Living’s, “The Ultimate Two-Week Timeline for Thanksgiving.”
So it may not be too surprising that about 14 million Americans would rather dine out on Thanksgiving, according to restaurant association research.
Inflation absorption
Rising commodity costs impact grocery stores more directly than restaurants, say economists.
“The price of a meal at a restaurant includes factors such as overhead and labor, but commodity ingredients are a smaller percentage of a restaurant’s total costs,” stated Wells Fargo economists in a new report.
The Oklahoma Grocers Association did not respond by deadline to a question about why grocery inflation is higher now than restaurant inflation.
For their part, restauranteurs realize everybody has to eat. But they don’t have to eat out.
That makes especially the highly competitive fast-casual restaurants try to stick with a strategy of absorbing some inflation. Restaurants profit margins are just 3-to-5 percent. So they don’t want to raise prices too much for fear of losing price-sensitive customers.
However, restaurants sometimes must make inflation adjustments, said Austin Kappes, manager of Louie’s Grill & Bar, Norman Campus Corner.
“We try not to pass along those price increases but we have made a couple of price increases this year,” he said. “We’re doing our best to ensure our food stays affordable for all families and college students.”
Kappes said Louie’s will be closed for Thanksgiving. He said he can’t wait to enjoy the family meal at home.
The Leewright household strategy is to alternate dining at home one year and eating out the next. When they dine out, Leewright said his wife gets to kick back so they can enjoy a stress-free break together.
“This is the year we’re eating out,” Leewright said.
