World-renowned dinosaur expert “Dino” Don Lessem, the CEO of DinoDon Inc., the premiere maker of robot animals, is visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and helping kick off the 38th annual Haunt the Zoo for Halloween celebration Oct. 9.
“Jurassic Park” advisor, explorer and author, Lessem will share his expertise and passion about the most incredible creatures that ever lived Oct. 9 with Haunt the Zoo guests during two educational presentations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Both sessions are free with Haunt the Zoo admission and will take place at the Devon Picnic Area, Roughneck Pavilion. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The dinosaurs are scientifically accurate and full-sized robots. Guests can experience some of these creations as they explore DINO SAFARI in the zoo’s 6-acre pollinator garden.
Dinosaur enthusiasts can see creatures come to life through 15 animatronic displays and eight skeleton replicas. The experience will remain open through Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Guests can explore DINO SAFARI during the holiday season, which will be a feature attraction of Safari Lights, opening Nov. 6.
— Submitted Content