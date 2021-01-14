Long before the Midwest was populated by corn fields and cows, dinosaurs roamed the land. A new exhibit created by Minnesota Children’s Museum will allow children and adults to explore dinosaur habitats to better understand how these animals lived and use inquiry skills to examine what they left behind.
"Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™," opening, Jan. 30 at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma, transports families back to the Cretaceous Period (145–65 million years ago), the time when large dinosaurs last roamed the earth.
Children will go face-to-face with the prehistoric world and meet dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes. The exhibit, created for children ages 3 to 10, will feature two distinct environments and a variety of activities.
A Field Research Station allows children to step into the role of paleontologist by uncovering fossils with brushes and creating drawings of the dinosaur environment using fossil rubbings and tracings.
The “Land of Fire” connects visitors with prehistoric home of the Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex. Work through a swampy bog and identify an ecosystem of animals and plants.
No coats are needed for a trip across the “Land of Ice” where visitors meet two dinosaurs, a Troodon and Edmontosaurus, who made their homes in the cold climate of Alaska. Activities include climbing rocky steps, breezing down an icy slide and stacking tubes to create a food chain.
"Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™" utilizes new research about climates in which dinosaurs were able to survive and thrive. The discovery of numerous species of dinosaurs in the arctic is causing scientists to reconsider old theories about dinosaurs only living in tropical climates.
It is now known that many dinosaurs, including Edmontosaurus and Troodon, lived in cold weather climates for at least part of the year.
The exhibit is the first child-centered exhibit in the country dedicated to expanding the understanding on dinosaur habitat and range. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through May 23.
