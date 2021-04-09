Celebrated Norman musician Michael Hosty knows the way to Tulsa.
He’s been performing gigs there for 25 years by driving the 124 turnpike miles, which he could probably do in his sleep. Hosty’s connection to the town with a rich musical heritage has now gotten even stronger.
Late last year, HossTone Music released his studio LP titled “Which Way to Tulsa.” Often known for being a one-man band, Hosty’s newest disc is a remarkable collaboration with some of Tulsa’s most distinguished musicians.
“I saw a Leon Russell family tree and it had all the Tulsa musicians and how they’re all interrelated with each other,” Hosty said. “Being able to say that you’re a branch of this tree and you got to play with the guys who originated the Tulsa Sound really makes it special. These are guys I listened to and who influenced me. Now I’m a part of it.”
Hosty enlisted Gary Gilmore on bass, guitarist “Rockin’” Jimmy Byfield and Jamie Oldaker (1951-2020) on drums. The men are pillars of the Tulsa scene that was illuminated by internationally-known musicians including Leon Russell and J.J. Cale.
Eric Clapton recruited side musicians from this hothouse of talent circa 1970s. Hosty was able to organize his collaboration through decades of relationship building.
“I’ve known Jamie Oldaker for twenty years,” he said. “He lived in Norman for a time and we hung out more than we ever had. Then he got married and moved back to Tulsa. I ran into a friend in Tulsa who knew Gary Gilmore and found out he was still playing bass. I wondered if he’d come to the studio and play. That’s how it all started.”
Gilmore had been an indispensable member of Taj Mahal’s early combos. He also performed with J.J. Cale and others. Gilmore and Norman’s Jesse Ed Davis on guitar were included in the Rolling Stones’ “Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus,” recorded live in London in 1968.
“My friend helped me get in touch with Gary Gilmore and I just asked Jamie if he wanted to go and record,” Hosty said.
Many in Norman will recall that Hosty performed on stage with Jamie Oldaker as the 2017 Jazz in June blues night headliners. For the “Which Way to Tulsa” project, he was able to get the quartet together to record eight solid bluesy tracks of original songs. Hosty was the junior member of the ensemble.
“They acted like they were at the high school lunch table,” he said. “Even though they were in their 70s, they said, ‘the only time we feel 74 is when we look in the mirror.’ They were all really excited, doing multiple takes. It was a lot of fun with all the stories they had about everything.
“There were just so many of them. Gilmore brought the same bass to the session he’d played at the Rolling Stones’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus. We finished one song and he said, ‘You know, the Stones would have loved that.’”
The liner notes for “Which Way to Tulsa” were written by Hugh Foley, music historian, author and educator at Rogers State University. Foley’s essay makes the case in vivid and compelling detail that Michael Hosty absolutely belongs in the company of the Tulsa legends who made this album with him.
He memorialized the facts that so many of us in Norman know: Hosty is a singular Oklahoman musician who has immeasurably enriched the experience of living here. Foley quotes the Red Dirt Ranger’s John Cooper, who referred to Hosty as a “genre of one.”
“Everybody always asks me what genre I’m in,” Hosty said. “It’s always been difficult to define. I’m not considered a red dirt artist, but I’ve written one of the most identifiable red dirt songs.”
Hosty’s “Oklahoma Breakdown,” whose “Tulsa version” closes out the record, was a 2007 Number One hit for Stoney LaRue on the Texas music charts.
“I’m not considered a blues artist, but here I am playing with these blues legends,” Hosty said. “I’m not considered an indie artist by folks in Norman and Oklahoma City who are into indie music. Not fitting into any of those categories, I’ll take that ‘genre of one’ as a great compliment.”
It’s accurate, and a compliment well deserved. Norman can view with pride being home to Michael Hosty. He’s a strong branch on the Oklahoma music tree which includes Charlie Christian, Jay McShann, Wanda Jackson, Leon Russell and so many more.
