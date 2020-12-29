Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 36F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.