ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — DISH Network Corporation recently announced that it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group.
Local stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV. In addition, WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package.
"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."
The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Nexstar-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.
For a full list of restored stations, visit tinyurl.com/y9fs3ux3.
