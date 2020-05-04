Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman issued a preliminary injunction to halt Mayor Breea Clark's Healthier at Home order as it pertains to personal care providers during a hearing on Monday afternoon.
Monday's hearing was held regarding a lawsuit that four local salon owners filed against Mayor Clark's order, which does not allow salons and other personal care businesses to open until May 15.
In his ruling, Balkman said the plaintiffs provided sufficient evidence that the Mayor's order prohibiting personal care providers from opening was not rational. The injunction allows salon owners to resume business immediately, as long as they adhere to Gov. Stitt's order to open up the Oklahoma economy that went into effect on April 24.
“Our clients are very pleased with the court's decision, and we think it was the correct decision under the law,” plaintiff attorney Sam Talley said. “We know it's a hard decision and it can certainly be controversial to some people. But this decision made today was under the law. It wasn't made on politics and it wasn't made on policy. The only policy that was followed here was the United States Constitution and the laws that surround and protect the rights that are guaranteed under it.”
