District Judge Michael Tupper has announced his candidacy to renew his term as District Judge of the 21st Judicial District, Office 1.
Tupper has spent his career in the Cleveland County Courthouse as an assistant district attorney and as a judge. Since 2017, he has served as district judge, following eight years of service as a special judge beginning in 2009. With his current term due to expire at the end of this year, Tupper is registering his candidacy for a new four-year term. District 21 judges represent Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
Serving in Cleveland County’s judiciary since 2009, Tupper has become a leader, advocating for judicial programs from the state Capitol in Oklahoma City to the halls of Congress in Washington D.C.
In addition to his dedication to fostering public trust in the legal system, Tupper has been devoted to the development of Cleveland County’s drug treatment and wellness court programs.
Cleveland County’s treatment court programs create alternatives to prison for justice-involved persons who suffer from addiction and other mental illnesses. Under these programs, persons are diverted from jails and prisons and instead placed in long-term treatment while under close supervision by the court.
Participants receive individualized treatment plans consisting of group and individual therapy, case management, access to medications and social support. Participants are randomly tested for substance use and are required to appear in court for progress reviews while they overcome their addictions, manage their mental illnesses and work to achieve recovery. Upon completion of the programs, the underlying criminal charges are typically dismissed and expunged.
Cleveland County court records indicate that 88% of participants graduate from the treatment court program, and 97% are employed post-graduation. Only 8% of graduates are re-arrested within 3 years of graduation, and the programs have saved taxpayers millions of dollars since their inception.
In addition to his work at the courthouse, Tupper has served as a national advocate for the drug treatment court system, traveling to Washington, D.C. in 2017 and 2018 as Oklahoma’s judicial representative to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals Congressional Spring Fly-In events.
In 2021, Judge Tupper was retained by NADCP as a faculty consultant to work with other treatment courts across the county to improve their systems, processes, and outcomes.
In addition to his work with treatment courts, Tupper also presides over a high-volume civil and family law caseload. In 2020, Tupper was named “Judge of the Year” by the Family Law Section of the Oklahoma Bar Association.
Tupper, a 2002 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, began his legal career as an assistant district attorney in the major crimes unit of the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office. In 2006, Tupper was named Professional Advocate of the Year by the Criminal Law Section of the Oklahoma Bar Association. In 2009, he was appointed to serve as a special judge in the Cleveland County District Court, where he managed criminal and civil cases.
Tupper said his service as district judge has been the honor of his lifetime.
Tupper and his wife, Jennifer, have been happily married for 18 years. They live in Norman with their three children, a 14-year-old son and twin daughters, who are 10.