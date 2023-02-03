Editor's Note: Profiles of Annette Price and Kathleen Kennedy will appear in Sunday's Transcript.
Earlier this week, The Transcript announced that Kini Vaughn, a 20-year-old candidate for Norman Public Schools Board of Education, Office No. 3, had dropped from the race to attend to family matters; however, her name will still appear on the Feb. 14 ballot.
Voters will still have the opportunity to vote for her, though NPS administrators are not sure how they will proceed if Vaughn wins the seat.
“We believe it would be unwise to speculate on the outcome of the election at this time, and as a result, will take no position until the election results are in and all relevant information is available. For now, we encourage individuals to exercise their right to vote,” wrote Chelsey Kraft, district spokesperson, in a statement to The Transcript.
If Vaughn wins, it is unclear if she will be eligible to keep her seat, or if the school district will appoint someone to fill her seat before calling for a special election.
