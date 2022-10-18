An attorney who has sued the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has provided documents that allegedly show OTA altered its meeting agendas following critical meetings that kept the public in the dark about turnpike projects in Norman.
Richard Labarthe filed a motion to depose OTA employees Jenny Johnson and Todd Gore because meta data shows they changed the meeting agendas for Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Johnson prepares the agendas and minutes.
OTA announced on Feb. 22 that it would expand the state’s toll road network in a $5 billion, 15-year plan, which includes two new proposed toll roads through Norman. Ward alleged that there was no mention of the ACCESS plan or any turnpike in those meeting agendas, and thereby failed to sufficiently inform the public, according to the state’s Open Meeting Act.
According to the documents’ digital code, or meta data, the meetings were altered, Labarthe’s exhibit of that data to the court indicates.
“The meta data shows the following: the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting was created on 1/18/2022 by Todd Gore, but modified on 2/13/2022,” Labarthe’s motion reads. “The agenda for the Feb. 22 meeting was created on 2/13/2022 by Jenny Johnson, but modified on 2/23/2022.”
The agendas were then “re-uploaded to the OTA website after the meetings took place,” the motion reads. “Compliance with the OMA by posting the agendas is at the heart of this case.”
Labarthe also asked the judge to compel OTA to produce the unaltered agendas, which were posted before the meetings.
The motion comes after OTA attorney Phillip Whaley “articulated the position that the Court had disallowed Ms. Johnson’s deposition,” Labarthe’s statement to the court reads.
Depositions of OTA officials began Monday with the agency’s Deputy Director Joe Echelle and Director Tim Gatz.
An OTA spokesperson said they would look into the claim when asked for comment.
