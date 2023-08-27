One of the stars of “The Dogs of Lexington” has retired from Norman Veterans Home.
Sarge, the 12-year-old terrier mix, is the mascot of the group home and has served its residents by offering them companionship.
“As Rob Arrington, our director of State Homes Outreach said, he is our most famous employee,” said activity director Candice McIntire.
The Emmy-nominated program aired in 2013 on OETA.
The pairing almost didn’t happen, as recounted by his veterinarian, John Otto, at a retirement ceremony on Friday afternoon.
He said 11 years ago, the dog was abandoned on the streets of Oklahoma City, and that he growled at anyone who came near him.
“No one in society wanted him, and that’s often a lot like our inmates out of the prison, too,” Otto said.
He said the puppy was picked up by Second Chance Animal Rescue who took him in and adopted him out three times, but he was returned each time because he was a difficult animal who nipped at his owners and continued to growl.
Otto said his rescuers sent him to Lexington Prison in a program called Friends for Folks, which connects dogs to inmates. Sarge was assigned to a Vietnam veteran, Bill Miller, who looked after him while he was filling his sentence.
“In the movie ‘The Dogs of Lexington,’ you can actually hear Sarge growling in the kennel; he was so unhappy,” Otto said. “The inmates train them for a period of time, and they go to great homes, widows, or our veteran center that needs companionship and they become part of a family.”
Otto said the relationship between the dog and Miller was mutual as they rehabilitated each other.
“It’s amazing how love can transform an animal or a person. Sarge was so mean and unhappy, and then he goes down and meets his inmate, Bill Miller, a Vietnam vet, and Bill gives Sarge unconditional love. And then Sarge changes him. You can watch him change even in the documentary,” Otto said.
After Sarge finished training with Miller, he was picked up by Norman Veterans Home where he has worked for the last eight years.
“He’s our little ambassador here. He welcomes families who come, guests, staff, and everybody,” Otto said.
Otto nominated Sarge to the Oklahoma Pet Hall of Fame, which he won in 2015.
“This gift of love, it’s like ripples on the water, spreading out to all it touches and making our world a better place,” he said.
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila attended the event and proclaimed Aug. 25, 2023 as Sarge the Veterans Best Friend Dog Day in the City of Norman.
Jeannene Wade, former activities coordinator at the center, recalled a story how she took Sarge back to the Lexington prison to meet with his former trainer.
“I said, ‘Mr. Miller, will you hold Sarge?’ and I handed in the leash and Mr. Miller gave the command. ‘Up Sarge,’” she said. “Sarge jerked around, he jumped up on Mr. Miller’s lap, and he just could not stop licking him and kissing him. And he recognized that voice when Mr. Miller gave him the command.”
