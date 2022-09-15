A partnership between the Pioneer Library System and country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton provides an opportunity for kids to receive free books delivered to their homes.
The Pioneer Library System is one of the newest affiliates of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that mails enrolled children one book by mail each month until their fifth birthday, according to a news release.
Imagination Library launched in 1995 to promote early childhood literacy across the world. Pioneer Library System invites families in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie Counties to register their children under the age of five for the program. More than 1.7 million age-appropriate books are delivered each month to registered children.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education and Joy Hofmeister, superintendent of Public Instruction until January 2023, announced the statewide expansion of the Imagination Library book gifting program in May. The Oklahoma State Department of Education invested $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, with plans to expand the reach of the program to all 77 Oklahoma counties.
Tecumseh Public Library Branch Manager Beth Lyle said 90% of brain growth happens before kindergarten, which underscores the importance of early reading support.
“ …We know the connections made during the early years of a child’s life will be essential to their future development,” Lyle said in a statement.
Caroline Dulworth, branch manager of the Norman Central Library, said the initiative creates additional access to books for many children who go to the library seldomly or not at all.
“There’s a lot of people in our rural areas that don’t have a library or bookmobile or anything going out there — like Little Axe, for example,” Dulworth said. “This helps them build a library with a new book every month.”
Dulworth said Parton and the PLS want to inspire the joy of literature. The books chosen are fiction stories with a specific age target. The concepts and reading levels increase as the child gets older.
“They are all things that parents would recognize as well-loved materials that they’ve read themselves,” Dulworth said.
Imagination Library has gifted over 188 million books as of August 2022.
Parton said she knew as a child that her dreams would come true, and those aspirations are commonly born from reading a book.
“I know there are children in your community with their own dreams,” Parton said in a statement. “The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”
Parents can enroll their eligible children in the program online at pioneerlibrarysystem.org or register in person at any PLS location. Library staff will offer in-person registration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, September 17 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E Robinson St. in Norman.
