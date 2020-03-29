As the COVID-19 crisis heightens in Oklahoma, larger cities like Norman have begun to ask residents to stay home and protect themselves and others from further virus spread.
But for some Norman residents, home isn’t a safe place.
Domestic abuse and intimate partner violence situations may be exacerbated by the stress and isolation that the virus is causing, Norman advocates say. But local organizations are still offering services for those seeking safety or resources right now.
Kristy Stewart, executive director at Norman’s Women’s Resource Center, said that when the dialogue around COVID-19 started becoming more serious in Norman in the last few weeks, calls to the WRC doubled (both from people seeking help and from those checking on resources). The WRC provides multiple services for people dealing with intimate partner violence or stalking, from a Rape Crisis Center that performs sexual assault exams to a shelter that can house domestic violence survivors and their children.
If intimate partner violence victims are trapped with their abusers right now, regularly abusive situations could become riskier for victims, who have nowhere else to go, Stewart said. She said the WRC is concerned that sexual abuse within relationships could increase now.
“The overall stress level in our community is higher, and that adds to what’s happening … you don’t feel like you can just leave,” Stewart said. “Having some additional obstacles definitely makes the risk a lot higher for physical abuse to happen.”
Up until Norman’s “stay-at-home” order — which encourages residents not to leave home unless completing an essential activity — came down Wednesday at midnight, the WRC’s shelter was full, Stewart said. Since the WRC staff now informs potential shelter residents that the organization is sheltering in place, some have chosen to find other places to stay.
Ronnie Johnson, captain of investigations at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office operations division, said the emotions and stress of the current environment — especially when compounded by job loss or financial problems — could worsen abusive situations.
Johnson hasn’t seen outreach to the sheriff’s office that’s over and above the usual but said the situation is still new.
“[The situation] could, depending on circumstances, exacerbate the issue; isolation itself is one of the power control tactics,” Johnson said. “Isolation itself can perpetuate that. With some of the job furloughing and things like that, loss of income, it definitely increases the stress.”
While COVID-19 precautions may mean that responses are slightly altered, the WRC and sheriff’s office are still offering resources for those dealing with violence or abuse right now, Johnson said.
“Some people believe that because of the things that are going on that certain things might be shut down that might be available to victims, but that’s not the case at all,” Johnson said.
The sheriff’s office is still processing victim protective orders, and law enforcement will respond to calls in person, Johnson said. Johnson recommended that those living with abuse call 911 if they are in immediate danger or utilize the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available at 1-800-799-7233.
The WRC is taking extra precautions to keep its shelter space sanitized and help some staff set up to work from home. While the office is trying to minimize face-to-face contact, and “getting access to our services might be a little bit slower,” Stewart said staffers will be available for immediate in-person needs.
The WRC’s Rape Crisis Center is offering sexual assault exams, the shelter is open and the organization is still providing counseling and crisis intervention via phone.
Stewart said that if people are sheltering with an abuser right now, there are a few protective steps they can preemptively take where they are. Stewart recommended identifying places in a home that are safe to be if an abuser starts escalating their behavior, making sure weapons and firearms are locked up and inaccessible, and making sure children know they should not intervene physically in an abusive moment.
Friends or family of people who may be being abused should check in with them regularly and be available to talk if needed, but also be mindful of any ways they could accidentally make the situation worse. If your friend or family member in a potentially abusive situation is suddenly not responding to outreach after regular communication, Stewart recommended calling in a welfare check with the police department.
Those wanting to help friends or family who are in abusive situations can offer them shelter if they need immediate help or offer to pay for a hotel room, Stewart said.
As its staff continues to offer resources, the WRC also is currently in need of many of the same donations that other local organizations need right now, Stewart said.
While the WRC is stocked on toilet paper and paper towels, the organization is in need of masks, latex and non-latex gloves, Lysol spray, Clorox wipes and gowns. The WRC shelter needs canned soups and other individually packaged meals, since its residents can’t eat communal meals right now, Stewart said.
Stewart also asked that as Norman residents keep doctors and nurses at hospital in their thoughts, they think of her staff members.
“As we’re thinking about first responders, most of my staff are potentially exposed to the coronavirus, so if they could just keep them in their thoughts,” Stewart said.
If you are in an emergency situation, call 911.
The Women’s Resource Center has multiple resources available by phone. The WRC’s Domestic Violence Crisis Line is at 701-5540; the Domestic Violence Shelter at 701-5497; the Sexual Violence Crisis Line at 701-5660 and the Rape Crisis Center at 701-5550.
The state’s Oklahoma Safeline is available at 800-522-7233. The YWCA of Oklahoma City’s Domestic Violence Safeline is available at 800-522-7233.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
