Approximately 85% of adults living with Autism are ignored by employers, statistics show.
But Austin Flanagan isn’t one of them, thanks to a local gym dedicated to inclusion.
Chatty and gregarious, Flanagan has worked at Crunch Fitness, 2300 W. Main St., for a year. Last week, he received the coveted All Star of the Month award, a distinction that coincides with Autism Awareness month.
The Norman resident described his journey to employment as a rocky one. Previously, when he worked at a local grocery store, he said he was told to “try to fix” his unique behaviors like fidgeting and boisterous enthusiasm for music and dance.
Flanagan told The Transcript he was discouraged to find his supervisors didn’t understand him. But at the gym it was another story.
“They’re very understanding,” he said. “There’s not like, any rude people here at all. If you need help with something, they’re right to it, versus you have a disability, they don’t even like, ask about it.”
Travis Knost, Crunch general manager, said understanding Flanagan has been the secret to their successful working relationship.
When Knost gave him a task to complete in 20 minutes, he realized time frames didn’t make sense to his new employee.
“Sometimes 30 minutes to him may only be 10 minutes,” Knost said. “You can’t tell him to be done in 20 minutes, you have to tell him to be done at 11:15.”
It worked, along with other considerations that proved productive, such as lists for tasks that must be completed, Knost said.
Flanagan greets and assists customers at the front desk, but also makes sure workout stations and the bathrooms are clean. He was recently given social media duties where he films upbeat videos and takes photos for the gym, Knost said.
In a flip-the-script viewpoint, Knost said Flanagan doesn’t talk too much for a gym where the culture is to greet everyone and maintain personable customer service.
“His value, it’s a lot,” he said. “He’s always joyful, in a great mood, always willing to talk to people. People know he talks, but it’s great for customer service.
“It’s great for our members because even if he doesn’t know you, he’s going to say hi to you and he wants to know who you are. and I think that’s one of the greatest things about Austin is that he talks.”
Flanagan keeps the tone light in the gym, where his love of dancing while he works is appreciated, Knost said.
“He livens it up for us,” he said.
Like anyone, Flanagan has good days and bad days, but Knost said he learned how to encourage and accommodate him as he has other employees.
Flanagan said Knost is almost like a parent.
“The way he talks, he could be like your own parents sometimes when they tell you, ‘hey you had a bad day, but it’s okay. The next day could be good. If you mess up, you just gotta keep trying.’”
Flanagan works four days a week with limited hours, but it makes a difference in his life, he said.
“I’d probably just be at home, doing nothing and I would rather be making money,” he said.
Flanagan’s success story is all too rare, said Autism Oklahoma’s Stacey Weddington, the nonprofit organization’s director of community impact.
She hopes more employers will consider hiring people on the spectrum.
“I would say go for it. Your life is going to be so much richer by that experience, Weddington said. “You are going to find a place of grace and acceptance and understanding that you could have never have conceived without that experience.”
Knost’s advice to employers?
“Don’t judge a book by its cover, no matter what,” he said. “Even if someone’s on the spectrum, it doesn’t mean they can’t do the job … you never know if someone’s good at something until you give them a chance and that’s what I’m always about.”
