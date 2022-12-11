This holiday, locals can spread Christmas cheer by donating time and money to organizations throughout Norman that serve those in need.
Women’s Sanctuary, a day center operated by Catholic Charities, helps women who require refuge from violence and trauma. It is open from 8:30 to 4 p.m. and provides laundry services and beds.
“We have computers and life skill classes. They have an activity. They also do GED classes or Bible study classes,” said Emily Smith, a case manager and intake services provider.
Currently, the shelter needs toiletries, such as deodorant, conditioner, shampoo and feminine hygiene products.
The shelter also provides some food, so canned goods are helpful, too. In the winter, it provides coats, jackets and sweaters.
Residents can visit 222 E. Eufaula St. or call 701-5540 for the shelter crisis line.
Care-A-Vans is a community ride-sharing charity for unhoused people to help them get around for shopping, job interviews, and other necessary errands.
“As a new grassroots nonprofit — founded November 2021 and designated a 501(c)(3) in July 2022 — we are currently working hard to build up our monthly and yearly sustaining donor base. We have several ways for folks in the community to support us online,” said Steve Lett, Care-A-Vans founder.
Bridges is a program that assists homeless high schoolers by removing barriers needed for graduation. For information, visit bridgesnorman.org or call 579-9280.
Food and Shelter provides people who are hungry with food and a roof over their heads. For information, visit foodandshelterinc.org or call 360-4954.
Mission Norman is a publicly-supported nonprofit that provides food to the hungry and a home to those in transition. It offers food to anyone who wants it. For information, visit missionnorman.org or call 321-8880.
South Central Court Appointed Special Advocates of Oklahoma Inc. serves abused assistance in foster homes by providing advocates who vouch for them. For information on how to help, call 360-5295.
Center for Children and Families Inc. serves children who have, or at risk of experiencing abuse and neglect. For information, call 364-1420.
