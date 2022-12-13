The need for volunteers and donations is greater than ever for the annual Christmas dinner fundraiser, which many in the community rely on to celebrate the holiday.
The Norman Christmas Community Foundation, Inc. will host the event, which now serves more than 2,000 people, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at Norman High School, 911 W. Main St.
The foundation’s volunteers work to ensure children have toys and a chance to see Santa as everyone feasts on all the holiday fixings, spokesman Bob Magarian said.
“This event is special for the children and adults,” he said. “Many would not have Christmas without the dinner. A few in the past have told me they have been laid off from their jobs before Christmas and without the dinner they'd not have Christmas for their family.”
The foundation’s motto, “No one should eat alone” is realized each year as many people who do not have family nearby turn up for the community dinner to eat with others.
“A few have confided in me that they've lost loved ones and don't want to be alone during the holidays,” he said. “Many of our attendees are seniors and they welcome the opportunity to be with others and not have to cook, especially if their children live out of state. The children receive several toys and Santa is there to bring cheer to the youngsters.”
In addition, the foundation delivers 300 meals to homebound people. It all depends on donations and volunteers to make sure everyone has a Christmas –- a need that has grown over the years.
“The dinner continues to grow and we are now feeding 2,200 people, which takes a big budget,” Magaria said. “It's important that the dinner is continued because there definitely is a need.”
Volunteers are welcome, in particular to help distribute toys which has two shifts.
“We encourage family members with young children to sign up for working the toy area.” Magarian said. “They really enjoy the experience helping the children select toys. We have family members sign up to work in one of the various duties during same shift.”
New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Morningstar Storage, 1606 24th Avenue SW, or on Christmas Eve morning from 10 to noon at Norman High School. Scarves, hats, gloves, socks, pillows and adult grooming items are also welcome for all ages and can be dropped off through Dec. 23.
Donations can be offered online at normanchristmasdinner.org or by mail to Norman Christmas Day Foundation, P.O. Box 1763, Norman, OK 73070.
Volunteers can sign up on the foundation website.
All donations are tax deductible in accordance with Internal Revenue Service code for 501(c)3 organizations.
The foundation began in 1987 when the Mangarian family teamed up with other caring members of the community to organize the first Christmas Day community dinner, according to the website.
For the first two years, the dinner was held at St. Michael’s Church, but thereafter it grew and has been held at Norman High ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.