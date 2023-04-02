After nearly 50 years of muffler and exhaust work in Norman, Doug Spores will close his Gray Street shop later this month.
Spores began working on cars at S&S Muffler, one of his dad’s five shops, around 1970. He started at Norman Muffler, which was located at 222 S. Porter Ave., in 1974.
Spores recalled once working in that shop on a Grand National Champion ‘67 Chevy show car, among other learning experiences of the trade.
“I hung my first set of duals when I was 14 years old,” he said. “I dropped out of school and my dad started to show me how to do it.”
His father, Hank Spores, taught him how to modify the exhausts of everything from “grocery getters” to quarter-mile drag cars. After his passing, Spores and his brother operated the shop, eventually changing the name to University Muffler.
On April 10, 1998, Spores opened a shop at 114 N. Crawford, in what’s now a parking lot, only operating there for about two years before the city wanted to buy the building from his landlord.
Spores moved to 333 E. Gray in 2000, under the name Performance Muffler. Now, 23 years later, he’s decided to close up and enjoy retirement, but he said it wasn’t an easy decision.
In that timeframe, he’s installed countless Flowmaster exhausts, Magnaflow systems, K&N and Flotech headers. He’s done exhaust projects on sports cars like the Lotus Esprit and maintenance on buses for Norman Public Schools.
Spores. 66, laughed as he recalled the time he installed exhaust on Norman Police Department Chevy Caprice patrol cars.
“They put some badass motors in there, and we put exhaust on them that was quiet but still flowed and people couldn’t understand how they were so fast and quiet,” Spores said.
The business was slow in the first few years, but Spores said since their reputation spread through word-of-mouth, it’s been steady for more than 20 years.
“Norman has been good to me,” he said.
Norman residents Blake and Teresa Laing wrote a letter to Performance Muffler in May 2008, thanking the owner for his honesty and promising praise to those who are in need of muffler work.
A dealer suggested they replace their catalytic converter, but a technician at Performance Muffler suggested they replace the spark plugs.
“The check engine light went off and has not come back on after driving several hundred miles,” the letter reads. “Your technician clearly saved us $1,500.”
In 2011, Lindell Smith had a Magnaflow Special installed on his 2003 Toyota Tundra truck by Spores at Performance Muffler.
“It sounds just like I wanted it to sound — not loud, just a nice deep low tone, and the job you did exceeded my expectations,” Smith said in his letter to the shop.
And Spores’ employees say he’s been good to them, too. Mike Walden has been a mechanic most of his life and started working for Spores in 2017 doing muffler work.
“It’s been almost seven years and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” Walden said.
Spores can collect full Social Security benefits now, and with recent health problems including heart surgery, he said it’s time to close the shop on April 14.
“I’ve been married to it,” Spores said. “I’ve spent a lot of my free time here. I started closing on Wednesday’s to prepare for retirement.”
First on his to-do list is to sort through items from when he owned a 300-acre farm east of Lexington. He bought the farm from his mom after his dad died in 1997, but following heart surgery, he couldn’t tend to it anymore.
“There’s a lot of stuff sitting that I’ve got to go through, so I figured the first part of my retirement will be spent figuring out what I want to get rid of so I can have some more room,” he said.
Soon, wife Barbara, who he married in 2017, will retire from the state, and they can spend more time together, which he said is his ultimate goal.
Spores looks around his store in its final weeks with satisfaction, seeming to take it all in.
“I’ve been blessed,” he said.
