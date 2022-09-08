Friday’s Art Walk offers a chance to view a documentary directed by an Emmy Award winner, view local short films and celebrate the 15th anniversary of a downtown-based dentistry.
September’s 2nd Friday Art Walk takes over downtown from 6-9 p.m. Friday with film as the focal point. Normanites who enjoy the medium will have multiple options to celebrate Norman Film Festival’s annual return, in addition to fun activities at a Main Street brewery and dentistry.
The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones Ave., will open Mitsuno Reedy’s exhibit Now and Then in the North Room. Reedy has lived in Norman for more than four decades, focusing on portraits and figure studies in oil and pastel.
The gallery will have a closing exhibit for John Wolfe’s SERIES in the South Room, and will honor The Depot’s assistant director Nancy McClellan with a small unveiling at 7 p.m. Native Spirits will provide complimentary win and 405 will sell beer.
Additionally, The Depot is participating in Norman Film Fest Friday — a screening of the 2022 documentary Mama Bears will be shown from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. outdoors on the lawn. People are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Mama Bears follows the stories of conservative and Christian mothers who become advocates for LGBTQIA+ people, according to IMDb. Sara Cunningham, who is featured in the documentary, will hold a Q&A session after it ends. Norman Pride will have a booth set up.
Lazy Circles Brewing, 422 E. Main St., plans to host film trivia with Andy Coulter, executive director of Norman Film Fest. The sessions begin at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by an Oklahoma-made Short Films and Music Videos Showcase until 10 p.m., at which point, a late night screening of George A Romero’s 1985 zombie horror classic, Day of the Dead, will begin at Recess Taco Park, 223 W. Main St.
Dr. Gabriel Bird is celebrating 15 years of helping Normanites maintain their teeth at 6 p.m. His practice at 227 W. Main St. will have giveaways, food and drink specials and free music by local one-man-band Mike Hosty.
Bird invites Normanites to come through for a round of mini golf and check out the interactive mural garden installed earlier this summer.
“It’s our more formal patient appreciation (and) celebration,” Bird said. “I wanted to do it during Art Walk, since it’s one of my favorite events and uses of our space downtown.”
Bird said he will provide drink and food tickets for the first 100 people. Attendees can expect additional giveaways.
Recess Taco Park will be open, as will the mini golf and mural garden.
“Hopefully, people start their Art Walk spending some time here with us, and then make their way back by the end of the night,” Bird said.
A closing reception for Between the Spaces will take place Friday at MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St. The display, created by local photographer Cody Giles and mixed-media artist Jaiye Farrell, is equal parts exhibit and experience.
The project is born of the desire to pull the digital world into the physical, Giles told the Transcript last month.
Giles said he and Farrell aimed to create a highly interactive experience.
There will be a raffle for an art piece created in collaboration with visitors at August’s opening reception that Farrell will finish with a live painting session during the closing, according to the event flyer.
Prohibition, 317 E. Main St., will feature two kid artists Friday, including Abby Berryhill, an 11-year-old 6th grade student from Oklahoma City. She works with a variety of mediums, but specializes in anime and character drawings.
Prohibition will sell “Art Walk-N Tacos,” according to the flyer.
For a more comprehensive list of September’s Art Walk participants, visit www.2ndfridaynorman.com.
