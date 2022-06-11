The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told. The 1/6 committee expects Thursday’s prime-time hearing to begin to show that American democracy was put at grave risk. It will reconstruct how the president, Donald Trump for two more weeks, refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The public hearings may not change opinions in polarized America. But the committee’s year-long investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.