The Norman Downtowners Association may put a property assessment to pay for future downtown projects before area property owners.
The assessment would be part of a Business Improvement District. Also known as BIDs, these districts use private money to beautify the area, increase property values and decrease commercial vacancy rates.
Members pay a special assessment to cover the expense of services to the district beyond what the local government offers within the area, according to a presentation by Cameron Brewer, Norman’s downtown BID formation committee chair.
At least 51% of property owners in the designated area are required to sign petitions to adopt this business district boundary. Brewer said the private property owners make the decision to opt in and assess themselves.
“Honestly, I think that’s one of the coolest things about a business for the district, is it’s driven by property owners themselves to say, ‘We’re making the decision to assess ourselves to reinvest in the property,’” Brewer said.
Brewer said he hopes to go before council with the BID proposal this fall. Norman’s downtown BID would begin January 1, 2023.
What is a BID?
BIDs are not taxes — according to Thursday’s presentation, “all affected parties in the district must pay the assessment” but are only implemented through majority consent from area property owners.
The assessment would be calculated through a formula that includes the taxable value of a property, the acreage of a property’s parcel and frontage on Main Street, Gray Street, James Garner Avenue, Porter Avenue and select side streets, according to the presentation.
The BID assessment structure has three components: Tax value assessment, linear frontage assessment and an acreage assessment.
The tax value assessment is 8% of 1% of a parcels taxable value. The acreage assessment is $1,100 for every acre of land.
The districts are 100% public, meaning money would not be used to improve a facade or any matter that would directly benefit private property, Brewer said.
BIDs are adopted for a 10-year period. At the end of that duration, the district determines if an extension of the BID is wanted and necessary.
Brewer said business owners should consider a BID for increased beautification, crime reduction, increased occupancy rates and pedestrian counts, improved walkability, additional direct advocacy and greater ease of event coordination.
The total proposed first-year budget for the BID is $133,000.
Brewer said the next steps are acquiring as many signatures as possible from downtown business owners by July 1.
“We’ve heard feedback from council, not only current but incoming council, that if they feel that [thresholds are met] and there’s support by a good majority of property owners in that area, then we expect that to be adopted in council,” Brewer said.
Three additional meetings are planned for next week: Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in person and 2 p.m. via Zoom, and 6 p.m. Thursday. In person meetings are held at 424 W. Main St. A Zoom link and more information on the BID can be found at http://www.downtownnorman.com/bid