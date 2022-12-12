Family, friends and community members gathered on a rainy Monday evening for a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life of a local Norman business owner affectionally known as the Cookie Queen.
Okie Baking Company owner Shannon Hanchett was described as a passionate community leader and activist. She was found unresponsive in her cell at the Cleveland County Detention Center early Thursday.
She was arrested Nov. 26 by Norman officers on complaints of calling 911 with a false alarm and obstructing an officer.
Friends told The Transcript she called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a mental health crisis.
Those who spoke about Hanchett referred to the mother of two boys as a loving person who was always there for those in need.
Sereta Wilson, who met and became friends with Hanchett through a business collaboration, said she was impressed with the way Hanchett went about making her dreams come true.
“When it was time for her to grow, it came up that this cottage might be available and that is absolutely what she wanted, to have a cottage,” Wilson said. “And she did it and made it happen. I was so impressed with her. Watching her get that cookie cottage was the coolest thing ever.”
Others remembered Hanchett, a founding member of Norman Pride, as a fierce ally for those without a voice, according to Pride president Nathaniel Smith.
“Her whole thing was just that she loved and accepted everybody. She really just wanted to build up that community in Norman,” Smith said. “Even thought she left the board due to some health issues and to start the cookie cottage we definitely keep that in mind with all of our events: What does Shannon want and how would she do it?”
Smith said Norman will be losing someone who cared about others, no matter who they were or what their situation in life.
“She was just a mom to anybody, because whatever you needed she would sit there and listen to you for hours and give you advice,” he said “She just always knew the right thing to say. You could be some random person on the street and she was there for you.”
Dozens told stories about Hanchett, including friend Mary Smith, who took a moment to steady herself as she spoke.
Smith talked about the last time she saw Hanchett and the last words she heard her friend say were “bye friend.” It was something Smith said Hanchett always said because “she considered everybody her friend.”
Rachel Laffitte took the stage to talk about the impact her sister made on her life and how she hopes her legacy will continue to impact those in the community.
“I can’t imagine my life without her,” Laffitte said, “but I hope all of you remember her and do amazing things because that’s what she would want.“
Hanchett’s death is under investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
A celebration of life for Hanchett will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Havenbrook Funeral Home, 3401 Havenbrook St. It will be live-streamed, according to Havenbrook’s website.
