More than a dozen Norman residents filed for open municipal seats this week, including five who threw their hats in for mayor, Cleveland County Election Board documents show.
The primary election for City Council and mayor will be held Feb. 8, and if necessary, a runoff election will follow on April 5. The 2022 election is for even-numbered wards for two year terms and the mayoral election, which occurs every three years.
Incumbent Mayor Breea Clark will face Dr. Nicole Kish, “Midway” Bob Thompson, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephensen-Leuck.
Clark, 38, has served one term as mayor; she was elected in 2019 after serving as Ward 6 councilor when she was elected in 2016. Kish, 50, owns an optometry practice. Thompson, 64, is a local business owner who has served on the council previously and on the Charter Review Commission. Hiekkila, 69, is a former city employee and chair of the county’s Excise Board. Longtime Norman resident Stephensen-Leuck is 67.
Ward 2 incumbent Lauren Schueler will face John D. Argo. Schueler, 34,was appointed to the seat following the vacancy left by University of Oklahoma professor Matt McGarry. Argo, 69, ran against McGarry and two other candidates in the 2021 special election, which followed the death of Councilor David Perry.
Ward 4 Lee Hall chose not to seek another term, which leaves Teresa Borum, Helen Grant, Doanne F. Harrison and Gale Hobson to vie for the seat.
Borum, 52, is a transit bus driver. Grant, 40, is a former journalist and served on the Community Development Block Grant Committee and Inclusive Subcommittee. Harrison, 75, owns a financial firm. Hobson, 72, is a psychologist.
Ward 6 incumbent Elizabeth Foreman will face Alexander Torvi. Foreman, 38, is a finance director for a healthcare company. Torvi, 54, owns a construction company.
Ward 8 incumbent Matt Peacock and Scott Dixon will seek the seat. Peacock, 40, owns an architecture firm. Dixon, 42, works in pharmaceutical sales.
Board of Education filings
Norman Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2’s incumbent Dan Snell, 74, will face Alex Ruggiers, 28, and Chemise Stancle, 41. Snell is currently president of the board.
Office No. 2 for the Moore Norman Technology Center Board of Education drew one filing from James C. Griffith, 72, for the Norman seat.