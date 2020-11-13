To keep holiday traditions alive in Norman, the 2020 Norman Christmas Holiday Parade will be a drive-by event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the Main Street Route, the free parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, will be a reverse parade around the perimeter of Andrews Park. Drivers will be able to travel the route viewing static displays along Daws Street, James Garner Avenue, Acres Street and Park Avenue.
Mark Krittenbrink, chair of the Norman Christmas Parade Committee, said despite the conventional method being possible this season, it was important to the committee to put an alternative event together to make sure there was still a celebration.
“We thought this is something we can still do that keeps families safe,” Krittenbrink said. “We will be handing out candy canes to the cars and parents have control of what happens with their kids.”
By viewing the displays from their car, Krittenbrink said a large part of the risk is removed as they are self-contained and parents ultimately decide if they want to give their kids candy or not.
“When you enter, you will be given a program that shows the location of different entries as well as candy and you are voting on best of show and hand in your choices when you leave,” Krittenbrink said.
Despite the unusual format, there will be many of the usual participants. Norman High School band and Norman North band, Norman North chorus and the Norman Ballet will be performing. Toward the end of the parade, multiple churches are creating one large nativity scene.
Of course, Santa Claus will be there with Clydesdale horses. Andrews Park will be decorated with lights illuminating the area.
“I think it will be fun for the kids no matter the weather because if it’s bad weather they can still do it, and I think it will mean a lot to Norman to still have an event,” Krittenbrink said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.