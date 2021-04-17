The Drive Oklahoma mobile travel app and its companion website offer motorists an upgraded travel experience with the addition of several enhanced navigation tools and options to better check traffic on interstates, U.S. and state highways, as well as Oklahoma turnpikes before venturing out.
Through a partnership of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Drive Oklahoma mobile app and oktraffic.org provide several travel services such as real-time speed data, live traffic camera views of many Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro locations, Digital Message Sign information by location, real-time weather radar information and more. The updated versions of the app and website offer a tutorial of the new features.
“Both ODOT and OTA are committed to improving motorists’ experience on our highways and turnpikes,” said Terri Angier, Oklahoma Transportation spokeswoman. “Upgrading the Drive Oklahoma mobile app and the website puts more modern and user-friendly tools in drivers’ toolkits to help them achieve a safer trip each and every time they head out.
“We encourage motorists to use these additional mobile app features to plan their routes before getting behind the wheel or ask their passengers to navigate for them.”
The mobile app debuted new branding, the name Drive Oklahoma and added real-time turnpike speed data last year.
Additional upgrades include the following:
• Press and hold on the map to enable Auto Tracking Mode, which switches the view to the closest traffic camera as a motorist’s location changes.
• Mobile app and website users also may customize a favorite camera, digital message sign and map locations to be their default when opening either application.
• New data overlays are included, such as weather radar data. Electric vehicle charging station locations also have been added.
• Navigation tools help users easily toggle among maps and features, including the map legend, menu options and links to surrounding state’s traveler information sites.
• Users may notice an improvement in the traffic camera images as new technology upgrades to the system allow a higher resolution livestream image.
• The mobile app now provides an area to report issues and feedback.
The new map legend also has new, easy-to-read symbols.
Agreements with the Waze app add value by incorporating the self-reported Waze-user information into the Drive Oklahoma maps.
While this update includes multiple new enhancements to the mobile app and the website, the two agencies are committed to providing more information and features in the future.
Those who already have the Drive Oklahoma mobile app may hit update inside an app store to begin enjoying the new features. New users may download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
