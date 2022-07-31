A lack of rainfall, hot temperatures and increased production costs continue to present challenges for farmers in Cleveland County.
Flash drought in the state has caused considerable crop deterioration this year, according to Successful Farming. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Cleveland and surrounding counties are in a severe drought category, meaning dryland crops are severely reduced, pasture growth is stunted and cattle are stressed.
Cleveland County farmers say they are trying to diversify and adjust their methods as difficult growing conditions and inflation persist.
Oklahoma Wheat Commission executive director Mike Schulte said Oklahoma didn’t have the moisture it traditionally has from the end of October through May, creating yield issues.
“It’s really had an impact on the breadbasket of the U.S. because we do have a large wheat region from Texas all the way to the Dakotas and Montana, and that’s where a lot of wheat is grown,” Schulte said.
In Lexington, third generation farmer and rancher Lucas Northcutt said the lack of rainfall resulted in 50% to 75% less yield on wheat, bermuda and alfalfa hay. Rainfall directly correlates to test weights.
Northcutt said ideally, production offsets the costs and expenses associated with farming, but with high fertilizer, chemical and seed costs, that’s not always possible.
“With all these input costs — fertilizer has seen a 200% increase over last year, weed killer, a 300% increase over the price in 2021, and now crops are producing as well as they should, how is the farmer going to break even?” Northcutt said.
Jona Squires and her family are beef and hay producers with more than 200 acres in Lexington. She said they opted to not use fertilizer this year because of high costs. Instead, they let the cows eat the pasture, but she said it’s important they don’t overgraze the pasture on what is turning out to be a dry year.
All of the Squires’ inputs such as fertilizer and feed for cattle has nearly quadrupled. She said managing resources and finances is a balancing act — hay purchases, which were once $35 to $70 for small to large bales last year, have more than doubled.
“And that’s if you can find it,” Squires said.
Production costs and drought conditions have Northcutt focusing on diversification. Northcutt said his tree farm has been a reliable source of income amid current conditions.
“We just try to be diversified to where all of our eggs are not in one basket,” Northcutt said. “But for the people that are, you’re going to have to liquidate some stock and buy hay at the price that it is, and that’s very hard to do.”
Kate Cooper, manager of the Norman Farm Market, said the heat and drought have had a dramatic effect on local meat producers, who are feeding hay earlier than normal and experiencing difficulty sourcing more hay due to the heat and drought conditions.
Even warm weather crops, like certain vegetables, are underproducing right now, Cooper said.
The persistent drought and heat are taking a toll on yields, but Cooper said local farmers are showing perseverance.
“One of the vendors here has adjusted her outside working portion of the day to 2 a.m.-10 a.m. with headlamps to protect her body and her crops. Overall, it’s been tough, but Oklahoma farmers are tougher,” Cooper said.
