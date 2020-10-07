Dozens of family, friends and colleagues gathered Wednesday on the steps of the Cleveland County Courthouse to honor the legacy of longtime Associate District Judge Stephen Bonner.
During the retirement ceremony, Chief District Judge Thad Balkman presented Bonner with a decree naming the drug court program the “Stephen W. Bonner First Choice Recovery for Children and Families.”
Bonner started the family drug court program in 2008 to help families reunite and receive treatment for addiction. Since its inception, more than 300 people have been served, and “more than 270 children have been saved from growing up in the system,” Balkman said. “Since his retirement, Judge Bonner has left a thriving program as well as a legacy for the future of the program.”
Bonner said he was overwhelmed by the honor.
“I never expected anything like this,” he said. “Thank you all for this.”
Members of the Oklahoma Bar Association presented Bonner with a 50-year pin and a portrait which will be displayed alongside retired judges at the courthouse. Bonner accepted an OBA pin on behalf of close friend and former district attorney and district judge Preston Trimble, who was unable to attend due an illness.
Several colleagues shared stories of their days before the bench of a judge who had high expectations of attorneys but also of himself.
“Whenever you got to his courtroom, you knew there were the three Bonner rules,” local attorney Stan Ward said. “No. 1, be prepared. No. 2, be professional and No. 3, be polite. If you followed the three rules in Judge Bonner’s court, you usually got along real well.”
Ward said Bonner was dedicated to the law, and that meant he would be fair.
“You might not have liked the outcome or the result every time, but none of us liked the result every time. You just wanted to be sure there was a fair shake in the process, and you got it in his courtroom,” he said.
As speakers shared their memories of Bonner, they also referred to Bonner’s dedication to children and families. Judge Lori Walkley said no one had a bigger heart for families than he did.
“In almost 17 years Judge Bonner’s been on the bench, he’s handled thousands of cases, helped thousands of families leave this building better than when they got here. He’s settled hundreds of civil cases that helped the rest of us. He was firm. He was fair and had the most amazing work ethic. You always knew where you stood with him,” Walkley said.
Bonner was appointed as associate district judge of the 21st district by Gov. Brad Henry and sworn in on Nov. 7, 2003. He had obtained an undergraduate degree and juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in tax law from Southern Methodist University. He was the manager of Security National Bank’s trust department from 1970 to 1986 and was in private practice with a focus on trusts and estate planning from 1987 to 2003.
Throughout his time in Norman, Bonner has received several awards and recognitions. He was recognized for 18 years of service as treasurer for the Cleveland County Bar Association. He was named Judge of the Year in 2011 by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children and received the Wayne Martin Memorial Award in 2017 by Mary Abbott Children’s House for his outstanding work for children.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
