Two local groups are making their voices heard to the Norman City Council and advocating different outcomes for a vote on the Norman Police Department budget.
The Norman Collective for Racial Justice, formerly the Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, submitted an open letter to the council and Mayor Breea Clark asking them to uphold their decision from June 16, 2020 to reallocate $865,000 from the NPD's proposed budget increase to community programs.
Conversely, Unite Norman, a group that formed to see police funding returned to the department and unseat several city councilors and the mayor, has sent letters to council requesting the funds be restored to the NPD.
After the city lost a lawsuit filed by the local Fraternal Order of Police regarding Open Meeting Act violations, the council must revote on the current fiscal year budget, which the ruling invalidated. The funds set aside for community programs remained untouched while the court case was being decided, The Transcript reported.
Tuesday night's special session agenda includes three amendments to the NPD budget to uphold that decision last June, in addition to 11 other amendments. The meeting is virtual, but public comments will be allowed on each amendment, not to exceed 30 minutes on each one.
The Collective reminded the council that local protestors made their demands clear last summer.
“Hundreds of people from our community came to occupy City Hall on June 9 and again on June 16, and many hours of testimony about the impact of police violence were given,” the letter states. “Last year, you were moved by the strength of the community demands and personal stories to remove $865,000 (from) NPD’s budget and reallocate the money to community services. We hope that you will uphold this promise to invest in community.”
The Collective’s letter acknowledged the uprising of Unite Norman and the voices of its supporters. More than 20,000 residents signed the recall petition for Clark last year, The Transcript reported. A recall for Ward 3 Alison Petrone was the only one to survive the petition drive, but Petrone won her lawsuit on a technicality through a related State Supreme Court decision last year.
“We know the backlash from the police and their political supporters was both immediate and intense, and that these funds have been tied up in litigation until now,” the letter reads. “However, we remain unwavering in our demands that our municipal government must divest from the violence of policing and invest in the things that actually create safety for all residents including mental health crisis response teams, affordable housing and eviction relief, public transportation, transformative justice for domestic and sexual violence, and fully funded racial equity initiatives.”
Unite Norman Founder Russell Smith said he hopes the council and its mayor will consider the number of Norman residents who tried to recall those who voted in favor of the budget cut.
“Council will probably look at this (Tuesday vote) as a formality,” Smith said. “However, we think that this will give them a chance to look back at the ramifications of their previous vote. We’ve seen the community gather around and have huge votes of no confidence by signing petitions to oust them due to their actions.”
Smith said the meeting is a chance to unite citizens, and there was no “reason to to decrease the (police department) budget and to target them again.
“It’s just a symbolic gesture on their part if they do it again, because none of the money has been spent yet,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful that they will see what this has done to the community and we hope that they’ll attempt to unite the community for once by voting no on the amendments themselves.”
The Collective's letter stressed the use of those funds would lessen the burden on officers who take calls to which other professionals could respond. Members of the group met with the council's oversight committee to discuss policing alternatives like mental health teams or addiction counselors who respond to related emergency calls.
“Other communities who have invested in alternatives to policing such as Mental Health Crisis Response Teams have seen significant cost savings from their investments in these programs,” the letter reads. “For example, the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) program in Eugene, Oregon costs around $2.1 million a year and is estimated to save $15 million a year through ER diversion and jail diversion cost savings. Considering the amount of resources that even one arrest can take away from a family, the savings to vulnerable Norman residents will be significant as well.”
The group also advocated for “participatory budgeting” which is a process that allows citizens to “directly decide how to spend a part of the budget,” the City of Cambridge, Massachusetts website reads. The public hearing process for the fiscal year 2022 budget begins April 27 with additional meetings on May 4, 18 and 25. The budget may be adopted on June 8.
Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Wasoski said the council would be repeating a mistake it made in June.
“I think it’s a mistake given all the troubles that were caused, nationally, when other cities defunded their departments,” he said. “If the city council wants some alternative programs to address special needs groups in Norman, why not seek solutions together with the police department? The budget cut reduced staffing by nine officers, (of) which I believe the department wants to form a community outreach division.”
Members of the Collective, Unite Norman and Wasoski plan to speak at the meeting.
