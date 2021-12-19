Campus Corner’s newest boutique features both current seasonal and year-round clothing stylings, many of which are hand sewn, in addition to footwear and accessories.
Longtime Duncan resident Angie Wolfe and University of Oklahoma alum Kelsy Keiser eyed Norman as a potential expansion location for their Duncan-based clothing and accessories business last year. Their goal to open a second location in Norman came to fruition just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Wolfe started selling children’s clothes in 2018. After opening a storefront in Duncan in January 2019, she met Kelsy Keiser, who sold childrens’ wholesale clothing soon after.
When Wolfe mentioned she liked the apparel her friend’s child was wearing, she reached out to Keiser to talk business.
“I told [Keiser] it would be really great if you could sell wholesale to us, so she started selling to our store here in Duncan,” Wolfe said.
Branded Apparel’s business model developed into a boutique specializing in clothing for girls all the way to seniors.
“We have 16-year-old kids that come in and shop and then you have women that are in their 70s,” Wolfe said.
The following year, Keiser proposed opening a storefront in Norman. As a University of Oklahoma alumnus, she thought Norman would be an ideal place to expand. She offered to manage the store, and the search for the perfect space began.
Wolfe said after checking out prospective locations in 2020, they decided to wait for the right opportunity.
“We just didn’t feel like it was a good fit because of everything with COVID-19, so we put it on the backburner,” Wolfe said.
Keiser and Wolfe resumed that search in 2021. Keiser said when they saw the vacant space at 320 White Street on Campus Corner, they both knew it was time to go for it.
Keiser said within two weeks of finding the space, they moved in and had their grand opening on Nov. 6. just in time for the final weeks of the football season. Kaiser said the gameday draw in November was significant.
“I think we get pretty good foot traffic around here, and especially on weekends, people will just walk the campus because it’s beautiful,” Keiser said.
Keiser and Wolfe recently started doing their own screen printing, making in-house t-shirts and plan to continue growing that area of the business in 2022, in addition to a continued social media focus and partnering with Scott Lambert, the owner of the NOUN Hotel, currently under construction.
“They’re going to do little pop-up shops at the hotel, so we’re hoping to partner with him to get our name out and I think that’s really going to help us.”
Erica Fernandez started shopping at Branded Apparel at the Duncan store in July, but has since shopped at the Norman location.
“I’m from Washington state, but I shop at Branded Apparel because the inclusivity of sizes and styles are amazing,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said the size she wears has varied over the last few years, and Keiser goes the extra mile to help her find the right amount of stretch.
Fernandez said despite living on the west coast, she shops through their online website, and looks at the store’s social media posts for outfit ideas.
“I can get jeans, accessories and everything all at once,” Fernandez said. “They opened before the holiday season, and I was able to knock out everything for everyone on my list. I love the women behind it, and it’s been a great shopping experience.”
Keiser said they are currently booking VIP two-hour events, where the host and everyone in the party get a discount.
“We provide champagne and they can bring a charcuterie board or cupcakes for a brunch, night out or a birthday,” Keiser said. “It’s just something fun to do as an alternative to going to a restaurant.”
To check out the store’s online shop, visit www.brandedapparelboutiques.com.