Norman’s newest coffee shop has opened on Main Street, marking an Oregon-based drink stop’s first location in Cleveland County and seventh in Oklahoma.
Dutch Bros opened Friday at 1230 Main St. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, the chain has exploded to more than 500 locations in 13 states with plans to open more than 100 additional locations across the U.S including more in Oklahoma as well as in Texas, Tennessee and California this year.
The concept has found its place in the competitive drive-thru coffee chain market by offering more than 10,000 drink combinations, including teas, iced and hot coffees and smoothies.
Sabrina Hamilton, operator of the Norman Dutch Bros, 1230 Main St., said all of their drinks are handcrafted and guaranteed to satisfy.
“There’s literally something for everyone, from regular coffee, cold brews, frost freezes, sodas, to lemonade, and everything is totally customisable,” Hamilton said.
Dutch Bros operates under a drive-thru centered business model. The Norman location has an outdoor patio with picnic tables and a standing table space next to the walk-up window.
The brand got its start with coffee, but Hamilton said the lemonades are a hit.
“We can do them iced or blended [into a frozen drink], and then we can infuse them with flavors for you,” Hamilton said. “My personal favorite is probably the strawberry-pineapple lemonade.”
The Golden Eagle is another favorite of Dutch Bros patrons, Hamilton said. The vanilla-caramel breve features espresso, half and half, vanilla syrup, caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.
Hamilton’s favorite coffee drink? The Annihilator, a chocolate and macadamia nut flavored breve, which she said tastes like a Tootsie Roll infused with cream and coffee.
Aside from coffee, a popular pick-me-up at Dutch Bros is their Blue Rebel proprietary energy drink.
For those who prefer a less sugary beverage, Hamilton said Dutch Bros offers a no-sugar option for most of their drinks.
Hamilton said Dutch Bros is also committed to giving back to the communities they’re in because those are the people they serve every single day. The company orchestrates “Give Back Days” as part of that effort, Hamilton said
Hamilton said their first Give Back Day will be in February, the company calls it “Dutch Luv Day.”
“We’ll be donating to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma this year, and I’m really excited to be partnering with my friends in Stillwater, Yukon, [south Oklahoma City] and Midwest City for that, so hopefully we can do our part to stop food insecurity,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said she and her team of “Broistas” are eager to serve Norman and share their favorite drink ideas.
“We’re excited to get to know everyone that lives around the area and do the best we can to be a good friend and neighbor,” Hamilton said.
Dutch Bros Coffee is open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.