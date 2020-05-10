Electronic scooters that dotted sidewalks around Norman are now fewer in number.
A spokesperson for e-scooter company Lime said the company removed its product from every market except Korea, which didn't shut down due to COVID-19, in mid-March due to “stay-at-home” orders being issued and decreased ridership, as well as riders' safety.
Now, the company is slowly redeploying some of its fleet in 16 cities across the country. The timeline for Lime returning to Norman is unknown at this time, the spokesperson said.
Globally, before COVID-19 hit, Lime was operating in 32 countries and 120-plus markets and completed 100 million rides. The spokesperson said Lime was founded in January 2018 as a bicycle sharing company and later evolved into an electronic bike company and then a scooter sharing company in June 2018. Its first bikes were sent to Greensboro, North Carolina, and the first scooters were permitted in San Jose, California.
Additionally, the spokesperson said the company has seen an uptick in scooter use in Korea, because many people see it as a safe social distancing tool compared to some public transit options. Also, riders can control where they are going.
However, another e-scooter company continued operations in Norman throughout the quarantine.
Kris Glenn, University of Oklahoma director of parking and transportation, said VeoRide became the university's office scooter and bike partner on Jan. 13. VeoRide, which has a one-year contract with OU, is the only e-scooter company allowed to park on the Norman campus.
The company brought 200 e-scooters and 50 pedal bikes to the campus, which are allowed across Norman due to the VeoRide's license agreement with the City of Norman, Glenn said.
According to data from Sara Kaplan, City of Norman retail marketing coordinator, VeoRide had 1,546 different riders in March and 279 in April. The total number of trips was 6,109 in March and 702 in April.
E-scooters' arrivals
Bird Rides Inc. was the first to place dozens of scooters in Norman on Aug. 17, 2018. The dock-less machines could be used via an app and returned anywhere in town. They required a small rental and per-minute fee to operate them.
However, Bird brought over its inventory of scooters before making any agreements or filing a revocable permit with the City of Norman, leading to complaints in late 2018, according to past Transcript articles. The city of Norman began impounding Bird scooters Sept. 13, 2018, after the company failed to follow the city's request to remove the scooters from public rights of way. Six days later, the city reported that more than one hundred had been impounded.
According to past Transcript articles, e-scooter competitor Lime entered the market around Oct. 16, 2018.
City council's response
According to a Transcript article published Dec. 9, 2018, the Norman City Council codified a revocable licensing agreement in November, until a more permanent arrangement could be made. The agreement prohibits scooters from blocking sidewalks, entryways and driveways; dictates fleet limits and places liability on companies; and requires licensees to provide proof of insurance, including a minimum $5 million umbrella policy for each occurrence.
According to Kaplan's data, Slidr signed the license agreement on Nov. 27, 2018; and Bird, Lime and Gotcha signed agreements on Jan. 8, 2019. VeoRide, the newest scooter company in Norman, signed the agreement on Dec. 10, 2019.
Kaplan said the license fee for each company was $300 a year, and the city also received $1 a day per scooter from each company under the license agreement, garnering the city an additional $53,100 in its general fund from Lime and Bird in 2019. Additionally, each company is allowed to deploy up to 150 scooters a day.
Meyer said the city continues to operate scooters under revocable licenses, and discussions on a permanent ordinance were set back by COVID-19.
Kaplan said the issue of a permanent ordinance for electronic scooters is set to return to an oversight committee when it resumes meetings. An April meeting was canceled due to COVID-19.
She said the city council wanted to see how OU's contract with VeoRide worked out and how the e-scooter market was evolving before making a final decision on an ordinance.
Expressing concerns
In a column published Oct. 21, 2018, in The Transcript by then-Norman Mayor Lynne Miller, she expressed concerns about scooters being placed inconveniently on private property and causing potential hazards to pedestrians and vehicle drivers.
In a Transcript article published May 26, 2019, data released by Norman Regional Health Systems from the Porter and Tecumseh road campuses showed that doctors treated 25 to 30 incidents in emergency rooms involving scooters from January through May 26, 2019. Most incidents involved fractures to arms and faces, and none of the patients wore helmets while operating the scooters.
Competition
According to Kaplan and her data, while Slidr filed an agreement with the city, the company never paid its invoice and didn't release much of its fleet in Norman. Another company, Gotcha, started operating GPS-enabled scooters in May and June 2019, then left after that.
City of Norman Chief Communications Officer Annahlyse J. Meyer said VeoRide is currently the only company that has renewed its license with the city.
According to Kaplan's data, Lime was operating scooters from January through March, even though its license had expired. However, its ridership numbers started to decline when VeoRide arrived at OU, down from a peak of 6,708 riders last September to 1,540 in January, 939 in February and 243 in March. Comparatively, VeoRide had 920 riders in January, 1,597 in February, 1,546 in March and 279 in April.
Kaplan said the license agreement expires on the one-year anniversary of its signing and has a 30-day grace period for payments. If Lime wishes to continue operating legally within Norman, they would have to approach the city council again.
Future after quarantine
Following COVID-19, the Lime spokesperson said the company is encouraging cleaning measures and “THRIVE” health and safety best practices:
• Take precautions — Inspect the scooter to make sure wheels, brakes, throttle, lights and frame are in good working condition.
• Hands — Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when you arrive at your final destination. Wear gloves when you can.
• Ride solo for safety and social distancing; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
• Identify bike lanes and be aware of traffic lights and signs.
• Vigilance — Remain alert of surroundings and potential road and safety hazards.
• Essential rides — Use rides for essential trips.
Additionally, the company has started the program Lime Aid, offering a small fleet of free 30-minute rides to health care workers and law enforcement workers through May 15. To receive free rides, workers can sign up at bit.ly/3dol1yu.
Lime Aid is currently active in the following cities, but the program will be expanded in the coming weeks: Oklahoma City; Austin and Dallas, Texas; Baltimore, Maryland; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; Norfolk, Virginia; Salt Lake City; Washington, D.C.; Berlin and Cologne, Germany; Paris; Rimini, Italy; and Tel Aviv.
The spokesperson said the company believes in connecting riders with the city and allowing them the freedom to move.
“A scooter is the closest thing you have to a magic carpet ride,” the spokesperson said, adding that a scooter can get riders around communities with ease and less friction in a cheap, affordable way.
Kaplan said scooters are a unique and popular transportation option for Norman residents and that the city is willing to work with companies interested in coming to the city.
“We're not pro or against,” she said about the city's stance on scooters. “We're just happy to work with them, and as long as they're following the rules, it's fine. It's another alternative way for people to get from Point A to Point B.”
