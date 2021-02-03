Early voting for the Norman municipal elections, in which five City Council seats are up for a vote, will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Unlike the November General Election, there will only be two days of early voting for this election since there are no state or federal races on the ballot, said Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board secretary. Those two days will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5.
Early voting will take place at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds at 615 E. Robinson St. in Norman.
COVID-19 mitigation precautions will be taken — employees will be required to wear masks and voters are encouraged to wear one, Rains said. The election board will also be continuously sanitizing the voting booths throughout the day in order to properly mitigate the spread of the virus.
The fairgrounds will host early voting for each election that is on the Feb. 9 ballot. Once a voter arrives at the fairgrounds, they will then be given a ballot specific to their address.
“When they get to the fairgrounds they will fill out the request for absentee ballot form, which is the green sheet,” Rains said. “We look them up and that tells us what ballots they’re eligible for.”
For more information on early voting and the Feb. 9 elections, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.